656 FOUNDATION INC's Silent Auction

24 hp* (17.9 kW) V-Twin engine
20-in. cut and sewn seat with ComfortGlide™ suspension
4-year/300-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty**
Comfortable ride delivered by an operator station with adjustable controls and ComfortGlide™ suspension
Easy-to-see-and-use electric fuel gauge, instruments, and controls
Superior cut quality and productivity from the flat-top design of Accel Deep™ Mower Decks
Superior performance and long life with a smooth and powerful 44.3-cu in. (726-cc) V-twin engine
Protective zone around the operator is provided by the rollover protective structure (ROPS)
Great appearance, reliability, and performance delivered by a heavy-duty design
Maximize mowing efficiency with dual transmissions that offer mowing speeds up to 8 mph (12.9 km/h)
Convenient machine service includes 4-year bumper-to-bumper warranty
Help maintain your mower and lawn with the MowerPlus™ app and connector
LIST PRICE:
$5,799.00USD
24 hp* (17.9 kW) V-Twin engine
20-in. cut and sewn seat with ComfortGlide™ suspension
4-year/300-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty**
Comfortable ride delivered by an operator station with adjustable controls and ComfortGlide™ suspension
Easy-to-see-and-use electric fuel gauge, instruments, and controls
Superior cut quality and productivity from the flat-top design of Accel Deep™ Mower Decks
Superior performance and long life with a smooth and powerful 44.3-cu in. (726-cc) V-twin engine
Protective zone around the operator is provided by the rollover protective structure (ROPS)
Great appearance, reliability, and performance delivered by a heavy-duty design
Maximize mowing efficiency with dual transmissions that offer mowing speeds up to 8 mph (12.9 km/h)
Convenient machine service includes 4-year bumper-to-bumper warranty
Help maintain your mower and lawn with the MowerPlus™ app and connector
LIST PRICE:
$5,799.00USD
The Stars Aligned Olympic Suits
$100
Starting bid
Here’s your chance to own a piece of Olympic history with these framed Olympic suits worn by Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss — two incredible athletes who made their mark on the world stage! These iconic suits are not just memorabilia; they represent the grit, determination, and passion that led Taryn and Kristen to the top.
The suits are beautifully framed and come signed by both Taryn and Kristen themselves, making this a one-of-a-kind collectible for volleyball fans and sports enthusiasts alike.
Here’s your chance to own a piece of Olympic history with these framed Olympic suits worn by Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss — two incredible athletes who made their mark on the world stage! These iconic suits are not just memorabilia; they represent the grit, determination, and passion that led Taryn and Kristen to the top.
The suits are beautifully framed and come signed by both Taryn and Kristen themselves, making this a one-of-a-kind collectible for volleyball fans and sports enthusiasts alike.
Rewrite the Script Olympic Suits
$100
Starting bid
Get your hands on a legendary piece of beach volleyball history with the framed "Rewrite the Script" Olympic suits worn by Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss during their incredible Olympic journey! These suits aren’t just about style — they represent the grit, determination, and relentless pursuit of greatness that led these two powerhouse athletes to the Olympic Games.
The suits are beautifully framed and signed by both Taryn and Kristen, making them an extraordinary collector’s item for sports fans and beach volleyball enthusiasts alike.
Get your hands on a legendary piece of beach volleyball history with the framed "Rewrite the Script" Olympic suits worn by Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss during their incredible Olympic journey! These suits aren’t just about style — they represent the grit, determination, and relentless pursuit of greatness that led these two powerhouse athletes to the Olympic Games.
The suits are beautifully framed and signed by both Taryn and Kristen, making them an extraordinary collector’s item for sports fans and beach volleyball enthusiasts alike.
World Tour Finals Winning Jerseys
$100
Starting bid
Taryn and Kristen's World Tour Finals winning jerseys. These are fresh from Doha, unframed and ready to be part of your collection
Taryn and Kristen's World Tour Finals winning jerseys. These are fresh from Doha, unframed and ready to be part of your collection
John Corbett Custom Painted Guitar
$50
Starting bid
Here’s your chance to own a one-of-a-kind piece of music history! This electric guitar has been custom-painted with a stunning, unique design and personally signed by actor and musician John Corbett.
John Corbett is best known for his iconic roles in Sex and the City and Northern Exposure, but what many may not know is that he’s also a talented musician with a true passion for the craft. Over the years, he’s released several albums and performed for audiences around the country, blending his love for both acting and music into an unforgettable career.
This guitar is not just an instrument; it’s a piece of art that celebrates both John’s creative talent and his passion for music. Whether you're a collector, a musician, or a fan of John’s work, this custom guitar is sure to be the highlight of your collection.
🎶 Details:
Custom-painted design — no two alike!
Signed by John Corbett himself
Perfect for display or rocking out!
Bid now for a chance to own this exclusive, one-of-a-kind guitar and take home a true treasure from John Corbett’s personal collection! All proceeds benefit our Santa in the Sand charity, supporting families in need this holiday season.
Here’s your chance to own a one-of-a-kind piece of music history! This electric guitar has been custom-painted with a stunning, unique design and personally signed by actor and musician John Corbett.
John Corbett is best known for his iconic roles in Sex and the City and Northern Exposure, but what many may not know is that he’s also a talented musician with a true passion for the craft. Over the years, he’s released several albums and performed for audiences around the country, blending his love for both acting and music into an unforgettable career.
This guitar is not just an instrument; it’s a piece of art that celebrates both John’s creative talent and his passion for music. Whether you're a collector, a musician, or a fan of John’s work, this custom guitar is sure to be the highlight of your collection.
🎶 Details:
Custom-painted design — no two alike!
Signed by John Corbett himself
Perfect for display or rocking out!
Bid now for a chance to own this exclusive, one-of-a-kind guitar and take home a true treasure from John Corbett’s personal collection! All proceeds benefit our Santa in the Sand charity, supporting families in need this holiday season.
Drew Brees Autographed Framed Photo
$25
Starting bid
From Super Bowl XLIV when Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints to a 31-17 Super Bowl victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The Saints took control of the game when they started the second half with an on-side kick catching the Colts and all those watching off guard.
This framed memorabilia signed by Drew Breeze has been authenticated by the NFL
From Super Bowl XLIV when Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints to a 31-17 Super Bowl victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The Saints took control of the game when they started the second half with an on-side kick catching the Colts and all those watching off guard.
This framed memorabilia signed by Drew Breeze has been authenticated by the NFL
Gingerbread decorating kit from Yaya's Blooms and Dough
$5
Starting bid
Get ready to bring some holiday cheer to your kitchen with this Gingerbread Decorating Kit from Yaya's Blooms and Dough! Perfect for creating lasting memories with family and friends, this kit has everything you need to decorate and enjoy your very own gingerbread masterpieces.
Get ready to bring some holiday cheer to your kitchen with this Gingerbread Decorating Kit from Yaya's Blooms and Dough! Perfect for creating lasting memories with family and friends, this kit has everything you need to decorate and enjoy your very own gingerbread masterpieces.
Livvy Dunne Signed Volleyball
$20
Starting bid
Score big with this one-of-a-kind item: a beach volleyball signed by LSU’s finest gymnasts! This exclusive collector’s piece features the autographs of:
Livvy Dunne – Social media sensation and accomplished gymnast known for her artistry and athleticism.
Haleigh Bryant – NCAA Champion and standout performer with a history of jaw-dropping routines.
Sierra Ballard – Team leader and powerhouse competitor who brings passion to the floor.
Aleah Finnegan – Rising star with a legacy of stunning performances and unmatched determination.
Whether you’re a fan of gymnastics, LSU, or simply love unique memorabilia, this signed volleyball is a perfect addition to your collection. Display it with pride or gift it to the sports enthusiast in your life!
Score big with this one-of-a-kind item: a beach volleyball signed by LSU’s finest gymnasts! This exclusive collector’s piece features the autographs of:
Livvy Dunne – Social media sensation and accomplished gymnast known for her artistry and athleticism.
Haleigh Bryant – NCAA Champion and standout performer with a history of jaw-dropping routines.
Sierra Ballard – Team leader and powerhouse competitor who brings passion to the floor.
Aleah Finnegan – Rising star with a legacy of stunning performances and unmatched determination.
Whether you’re a fan of gymnastics, LSU, or simply love unique memorabilia, this signed volleyball is a perfect addition to your collection. Display it with pride or gift it to the sports enthusiast in your life!
Force Vector- Athleticism Evaluation
$10
Starting bid
Athleticism Evaluation- Motion capture assessment for muscle dominance, asymmetry, range of motion, and force production. Results are interpreted with your athletes baseball position in mind.
Located in Baton Rouge
More about Force Vector: Imagine uncovering the precise reasons behind every inconsistency in your swing or throw, armed with insights into the mechanics of your movements and a comprehensive analysis of your physiological strengths. Picture a personalized plan designed for incremental daily improvements, tailored to your unique needs. What if you could demystify how your body and swing interact, unlocking the secrets to mastering technique and maximizing power transfer?
That's what we're here for. In some circles, it's termed "quantitative task analysis"; in others, "pathomechanics." Our mission is to decode the complex answers you're searching for, guiding you on an enlightening journey that empowers you to be your own greatest mentor
https://forcevectorathletics.com/home
Athleticism Evaluation- Motion capture assessment for muscle dominance, asymmetry, range of motion, and force production. Results are interpreted with your athletes baseball position in mind.
Located in Baton Rouge
More about Force Vector: Imagine uncovering the precise reasons behind every inconsistency in your swing or throw, armed with insights into the mechanics of your movements and a comprehensive analysis of your physiological strengths. Picture a personalized plan designed for incremental daily improvements, tailored to your unique needs. What if you could demystify how your body and swing interact, unlocking the secrets to mastering technique and maximizing power transfer?
That's what we're here for. In some circles, it's termed "quantitative task analysis"; in others, "pathomechanics." Our mission is to decode the complex answers you're searching for, guiding you on an enlightening journey that empowers you to be your own greatest mentor
https://forcevectorathletics.com/home
Force Vector- Athleticism Evaluation
$10
Starting bid
Athleticism Evaluation- Motion capture assessment for muscle dominance, asymmetry, range of motion, and force production. Results are interpreted with your athletes baseball position in mind.
Located in Baton Rouge
More about Force Vector: Imagine uncovering the precise reasons behind every inconsistency in your swing or throw, armed with insights into the mechanics of your movements and a comprehensive analysis of your physiological strengths. Picture a personalized plan designed for incremental daily improvements, tailored to your unique needs. What if you could demystify how your body and swing interact, unlocking the secrets to mastering technique and maximizing power transfer?
That's what we're here for. In some circles, it's termed "quantitative task analysis"; in others, "pathomechanics." Our mission is to decode the complex answers you're searching for, guiding you on an enlightening journey that empowers you to be your own greatest mentor
https://forcevectorathletics.com/home
Athleticism Evaluation- Motion capture assessment for muscle dominance, asymmetry, range of motion, and force production. Results are interpreted with your athletes baseball position in mind.
Located in Baton Rouge
More about Force Vector: Imagine uncovering the precise reasons behind every inconsistency in your swing or throw, armed with insights into the mechanics of your movements and a comprehensive analysis of your physiological strengths. Picture a personalized plan designed for incremental daily improvements, tailored to your unique needs. What if you could demystify how your body and swing interact, unlocking the secrets to mastering technique and maximizing power transfer?
That's what we're here for. In some circles, it's termed "quantitative task analysis"; in others, "pathomechanics." Our mission is to decode the complex answers you're searching for, guiding you on an enlightening journey that empowers you to be your own greatest mentor
https://forcevectorathletics.com/home
Force Vector- Athleticism Evaluation
$10
Starting bid
Athleticism Evaluation- Motion capture assessment for muscle dominance, asymmetry, range of motion, and force production. Results are interpreted with your athletes baseball position in mind.
Located in Baton Rouge
More about Force Vector: Imagine uncovering the precise reasons behind every inconsistency in your swing or throw, armed with insights into the mechanics of your movements and a comprehensive analysis of your physiological strengths. Picture a personalized plan designed for incremental daily improvements, tailored to your unique needs. What if you could demystify how your body and swing interact, unlocking the secrets to mastering technique and maximizing power transfer?
That's what we're here for. In some circles, it's termed "quantitative task analysis"; in others, "pathomechanics." Our mission is to decode the complex answers you're searching for, guiding you on an enlightening journey that empowers you to be your own greatest mentor
https://forcevectorathletics.com/home
Athleticism Evaluation- Motion capture assessment for muscle dominance, asymmetry, range of motion, and force production. Results are interpreted with your athletes baseball position in mind.
Located in Baton Rouge
More about Force Vector: Imagine uncovering the precise reasons behind every inconsistency in your swing or throw, armed with insights into the mechanics of your movements and a comprehensive analysis of your physiological strengths. Picture a personalized plan designed for incremental daily improvements, tailored to your unique needs. What if you could demystify how your body and swing interact, unlocking the secrets to mastering technique and maximizing power transfer?
That's what we're here for. In some circles, it's termed "quantitative task analysis"; in others, "pathomechanics." Our mission is to decode the complex answers you're searching for, guiding you on an enlightening journey that empowers you to be your own greatest mentor
https://forcevectorathletics.com/home
Gift Basket by Villere's Florist
$10
Starting bid
Beach inspired for Santa in the Sand take this gift basket home with you!
Beach inspired for Santa in the Sand take this gift basket home with you!
sugar cookie decorating kit from Yaya's Blooms and Dough
Free
Starting bid
Unleash your inner artist (and your sweet tooth!) with this Sugar Cookie Decorating Kit from the talented team at Yaya's Blooms and Dough! Whether you’re planning a holiday gathering, a fun family activity, or simply want to treat yourself, this kit has everything you need to create beautifully decorated, mouthwatering sugar cookies.
The kit includes:
Freshly baked, soft sugar cookies — the perfect canvas for your creativity!
Assorted icing in vibrant colors for detailed designs
Sprinkles, sugars, and edible decorations to make your cookies extra special
Piping bags for easy decorating and fun designs!
Unleash your inner artist (and your sweet tooth!) with this Sugar Cookie Decorating Kit from the talented team at Yaya's Blooms and Dough! Whether you’re planning a holiday gathering, a fun family activity, or simply want to treat yourself, this kit has everything you need to create beautifully decorated, mouthwatering sugar cookies.
The kit includes:
Freshly baked, soft sugar cookies — the perfect canvas for your creativity!
Assorted icing in vibrant colors for detailed designs
Sprinkles, sugars, and edible decorations to make your cookies extra special
Piping bags for easy decorating and fun designs!
Venom 2 Back donated by trifecta sports therapy
$25
Starting bid
The Venom 2 Back by Hyperice is the most advanced heat and massage wrap on the market. Designed with HyperHeat™ technology for consistent, even heating, the Venom 2 Back heats up 6x faster than a standard heating pad providing instant, soothing relief to sore muscles.
Fast. Hot. Relief.
A device that heats up so fast it will leave your back feeling a sense of relief nearly instantly. Venom 2 Back’s surface area is 2x larger than the original and features our new HyperHeat™ technology providing a more even and consistent distribution of heat across the treated area.
The Venom 2 Back by Hyperice is the most advanced heat and massage wrap on the market. Designed with HyperHeat™ technology for consistent, even heating, the Venom 2 Back heats up 6x faster than a standard heating pad providing instant, soothing relief to sore muscles.
Fast. Hot. Relief.
A device that heats up so fast it will leave your back feeling a sense of relief nearly instantly. Venom 2 Back’s surface area is 2x larger than the original and features our new HyperHeat™ technology providing a more even and consistent distribution of heat across the treated area.
Venom 2 Shoulder donated by trifecta sports therapy
$25
Starting bid
The Venom 2 Shoulder by Hyperice is the most advanced heat and massage wrap on the market. Designed with HyperHeat™ technology for consistent, even heating, the Venom 2 Shoulder heats up 6x faster than a standard heating pad providing instant, soothing relief to sore muscles.
Fast. Hot. Relief.
A device that heats up so fast it will leave your shoulder feeling a sense of relief nearly instantly. Venom 2 Shoulder's surface area is 2x larger than the original and features our new HyperHeat™ technology providing a more even and consistent distribution of heat across the treated area.
The Venom 2 Shoulder by Hyperice is the most advanced heat and massage wrap on the market. Designed with HyperHeat™ technology for consistent, even heating, the Venom 2 Shoulder heats up 6x faster than a standard heating pad providing instant, soothing relief to sore muscles.
Fast. Hot. Relief.
A device that heats up so fast it will leave your shoulder feeling a sense of relief nearly instantly. Venom 2 Shoulder's surface area is 2x larger than the original and features our new HyperHeat™ technology providing a more even and consistent distribution of heat across the treated area.
Venom 2 leg donated by trifecta sports therapy
$25
Starting bid
The Venom 2 Leg by Hyperice is the most advanced heat and massage wrap on the market. Designed with HyperHeat™ technology for consistent, even heating, the Venom 2 Leg heats up 6x faster than a standard heating pad providing instant, soothing relief to sore muscles.
Fast. Hot. Relief.
A device that heats up so fast it will leave your leg feeling a sense of relief nearly instantly. Venom 2 Leg’s surface area is 2x larger than the original and features our new HyperHeat™ technology providing a more even and consistent distribution of heat across the treated area.
The Venom 2 Leg by Hyperice is the most advanced heat and massage wrap on the market. Designed with HyperHeat™ technology for consistent, even heating, the Venom 2 Leg heats up 6x faster than a standard heating pad providing instant, soothing relief to sore muscles.
Fast. Hot. Relief.
A device that heats up so fast it will leave your leg feeling a sense of relief nearly instantly. Venom 2 Leg’s surface area is 2x larger than the original and features our new HyperHeat™ technology providing a more even and consistent distribution of heat across the treated area.
Iconic Volleyball Showdown Print
$25
Starting bid
Bring home a piece of sports history with this stunning print capturing Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss competing at the Olympics under the majestic Eiffel Tower. This breathtaking artwork immortalizes their thrilling beach volleyball match against China, blending the elegance of Paris with the intensity of Olympic competition.
Perfect for volleyball fans, art collectors, and sports enthusiasts alike, this piece celebrates the determination, skill, and teamwork that define these exceptional athletes.
Details:
High-quality print of an original painting
Dimensions: 24"x14"
Professionally framed and ready to hang
Take a swing at winning this timeless tribute to athletic excellence and Parisian beauty. Your bid supports 10 families have a Christmas to remember in the city of Kenner, so place your offer now!
Bring home a piece of sports history with this stunning print capturing Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss competing at the Olympics under the majestic Eiffel Tower. This breathtaking artwork immortalizes their thrilling beach volleyball match against China, blending the elegance of Paris with the intensity of Olympic competition.
Perfect for volleyball fans, art collectors, and sports enthusiasts alike, this piece celebrates the determination, skill, and teamwork that define these exceptional athletes.
Details:
High-quality print of an original painting
Dimensions: 24"x14"
Professionally framed and ready to hang
Take a swing at winning this timeless tribute to athletic excellence and Parisian beauty. Your bid supports 10 families have a Christmas to remember in the city of Kenner, so place your offer now!
Cam Jordan Signed Football
$10
Starting bid
Own a piece of NFL greatness with this official football signed by New Orleans Saints star Cam Jordan! A cornerstone of the Saints’ defense and a fan favorite, Cam Jordan is known for his relentless energy, record-breaking sacks, and leadership on and off the field.
This collector’s item is a must-have for any football enthusiast or Saints superfan. Display it proudly in your home, office, or man cave and celebrate one of the game’s most dynamic players.
Details:
Official NFL football
Hand-signed by Cam Jordan
Own a piece of NFL greatness with this official football signed by New Orleans Saints star Cam Jordan! A cornerstone of the Saints’ defense and a fan favorite, Cam Jordan is known for his relentless energy, record-breaking sacks, and leadership on and off the field.
This collector’s item is a must-have for any football enthusiast or Saints superfan. Display it proudly in your home, office, or man cave and celebrate one of the game’s most dynamic players.
Details:
Official NFL football
Hand-signed by Cam Jordan
7.5 ft. Pre-Lit LED Festive Pine Artificial Christmas Tree
$10
Starting bid
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
7.5 ft. Pre-Lit LED Festive Pine Artificial Tree has 1,109 tips
500 color-changing micro fairy LEDs; Stays lit if bulb goes out
4 light functions; Perfect tree for a traditional holiday scene
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
7.5 ft. Pre-Lit LED Festive Pine Artificial Tree has 1,109 tips
500 color-changing micro fairy LEDs; Stays lit if bulb goes out
4 light functions; Perfect tree for a traditional holiday scene
7.5 ft. Pre-Lit LED Sparkling Amelia Frosted Pine Artificial
$20
Starting bid
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
7.5 ft. Pre-Lit Sparkling Amelia Pine Artificial Tree 1,504 tips
600 warm white micro fairly LEDs; 1 Light Function: Steady
Glitter accents add sparkle to your decor; Quick Connect: 1 Plug
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
7.5 ft. Pre-Lit Sparkling Amelia Pine Artificial Tree 1,504 tips
600 warm white micro fairly LEDs; 1 Light Function: Steady
Glitter accents add sparkle to your decor; Quick Connect: 1 Plug
48 in. Pre-Lit LED Woodmoore Artificial Christmas Wreath
$10
Starting bid
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
48 in. Pre-Lit LED Woodmoore Artificial Wreath has 220 tips
100 warm white LED lights deliver a soft shimmer
Plug-in power type
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
48 in. Pre-Lit LED Woodmoore Artificial Wreath has 220 tips
100 warm white LED lights deliver a soft shimmer
Plug-in power type
9.5 ft. Icicle Shimmer Giant-Sized Twinkling LED Red Bow Arc
$20
Starting bid
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
9.5 ft. Twinkling LED Red Bow Archway makes the perfect entrance
390 red LED lights
Perfect to pair with our Icicle Shimmer collection
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
9.5 ft. Twinkling LED Red Bow Archway makes the perfect entrance
390 red LED lights
Perfect to pair with our Icicle Shimmer collection
9.5 ft. Icicle Shimmer Giant-Sized Twinkling LED Red Bow Arc
$20
Starting bid
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
9.5 ft. Twinkling LED Red Bow Archway makes the perfect entrance
390 red LED lights
Perfect to pair with our Icicle Shimmer collection
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
9.5 ft. Twinkling LED Red Bow Archway makes the perfect entrance
390 red LED lights
Perfect to pair with our Icicle Shimmer collection
8 ft. Giant-Sized LED Collapsible Santa
$20
Starting bid
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
8 ft. LED Collapsible Santa has 420 warm white lights
Collapsible body design for easy set up and storage
Perfect to pair with our Yuletide Lane collection
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
8 ft. LED Collapsible Santa has 420 warm white lights
Collapsible body design for easy set up and storage
Perfect to pair with our Yuletide Lane collection
9 ft. Pre-Lit LED Barbour White Spruce Christmas Tree
$25
Starting bid
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
9 ft. Pre-Lit Barbour White Spruce Artificial Tree has 2,487 tips
650 color-changing mini LEDs; Stays lit if bulb goes out
Quick Connect feature for easy assembly and connectivity: 1 plug
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
9 ft. Pre-Lit Barbour White Spruce Artificial Tree has 2,487 tips
650 color-changing mini LEDs; Stays lit if bulb goes out
Quick Connect feature for easy assembly and connectivity: 1 plug
30 in. LED Pre-Lit Artificial Wreath with Timer
$5
Starting bid
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
30 in. Pre-Lit LED Berry Bliss Artificial Wreath has 116 tips
50 warm white mini LED lights deliver a soft shimmer
Battery operated with timer included
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
30 in. Pre-Lit LED Berry Bliss Artificial Wreath has 116 tips
50 warm white mini LED lights deliver a soft shimmer
Battery operated with timer included
30 in. LED Pre-Lit Artificial Wreath with Timer
$5
Starting bid
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
30 in. Pre-Lit LED Berry Bliss Artificial Wreath has 116 tips
50 warm white mini LED lights deliver a soft shimmer
Battery operated with timer included
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
30 in. Pre-Lit LED Berry Bliss Artificial Wreath has 116 tips
50 warm white mini LED lights deliver a soft shimmer
Battery operated with timer included
30 in. LED Pre-Lit Artificial Wreath with Timer
$5
Starting bid
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
30 in. Pre-Lit LED Berry Bliss Artificial Wreath has 116 tips
50 warm white mini LED lights deliver a soft shimmer
Battery operated with timer included
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
30 in. Pre-Lit LED Berry Bliss Artificial Wreath has 116 tips
50 warm white mini LED lights deliver a soft shimmer
Battery operated with timer included
30 in. LED Pre-Lit Artificial Wreath with Timer
$5
Starting bid
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
30 in. Pre-Lit LED Berry Bliss Artificial Wreath has 116 tips
50 warm white mini LED lights deliver a soft shimmer
Battery operated with timer included
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
30 in. Pre-Lit LED Berry Bliss Artificial Wreath has 116 tips
50 warm white mini LED lights deliver a soft shimmer
Battery operated with timer included
30 in. LED Pre-Lit Artificial Wreath with Timer
$5
Starting bid
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
30 in. Pre-Lit LED Berry Bliss Artificial Wreath has 116 tips
50 warm white mini LED lights deliver a soft shimmer
Battery operated with timer included
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
30 in. Pre-Lit LED Berry Bliss Artificial Wreath has 116 tips
50 warm white mini LED lights deliver a soft shimmer
Battery operated with timer included
30 in. LED Pre-Lit Artificial Wreath with Timer
$5
Starting bid
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
30 in. Pre-Lit LED Berry Bliss Artificial Wreath has 116 tips
50 warm white mini LED lights deliver a soft shimmer
Battery operated with timer included
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
30 in. Pre-Lit LED Berry Bliss Artificial Wreath has 116 tips
50 warm white mini LED lights deliver a soft shimmer
Battery operated with timer included
30 in. LED Pre-Lit Artificial Wreath with Timer
$5
Starting bid
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
30 in. Pre-Lit LED Berry Bliss Artificial Wreath has 116 tips
50 warm white mini LED lights deliver a soft shimmer
Battery operated with timer included
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
30 in. Pre-Lit LED Berry Bliss Artificial Wreath has 116 tips
50 warm white mini LED lights deliver a soft shimmer
Battery operated with timer included
30 in. LED Pre-Lit Artificial Wreath with Timer
$5
Starting bid
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
30 in. Pre-Lit LED Berry Bliss Artificial Wreath has 116 tips
50 warm white mini LED lights deliver a soft shimmer
Battery operated with timer included
MUST PICKUP AT SANTA IN THE SAND DEC. 14
30 in. Pre-Lit LED Berry Bliss Artificial Wreath has 116 tips
50 warm white mini LED lights deliver a soft shimmer
Battery operated with timer included
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