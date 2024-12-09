656 FOUNDATION INC's Silent Auction

Here’s your chance to own a one-of-a-kind piece of music history! This electric guitar has been custom-painted with a stunning, unique design and personally signed by actor and musician John Corbett. John Corbett is best known for his iconic roles in Sex and the City and Northern Exposure, but what many may not know is that he’s also a talented musician with a true passion for the craft. Over the years, he’s released several albums and performed for audiences around the country, blending his love for both acting and music into an unforgettable career. This guitar is not just an instrument; it’s a piece of art that celebrates both John’s creative talent and his passion for music. Whether you're a collector, a musician, or a fan of John’s work, this custom guitar is sure to be the highlight of your collection. 🎶 Details: Custom-painted design — no two alike! Signed by John Corbett himself Perfect for display or rocking out! Bid now for a chance to own this exclusive, one-of-a-kind guitar and take home a true treasure from John Corbett’s personal collection! All proceeds benefit our Santa in the Sand charity, supporting families in need this holiday season.

Here’s your chance to own a one-of-a-kind piece of music history! This electric guitar has been custom-painted with a stunning, unique design and personally signed by actor and musician John Corbett. John Corbett is best known for his iconic roles in Sex and the City and Northern Exposure, but what many may not know is that he’s also a talented musician with a true passion for the craft. Over the years, he’s released several albums and performed for audiences around the country, blending his love for both acting and music into an unforgettable career. This guitar is not just an instrument; it’s a piece of art that celebrates both John’s creative talent and his passion for music. Whether you're a collector, a musician, or a fan of John’s work, this custom guitar is sure to be the highlight of your collection. 🎶 Details: Custom-painted design — no two alike! Signed by John Corbett himself Perfect for display or rocking out! Bid now for a chance to own this exclusive, one-of-a-kind guitar and take home a true treasure from John Corbett’s personal collection! All proceeds benefit our Santa in the Sand charity, supporting families in need this holiday season.

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