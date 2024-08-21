CIP Chicago

Hosted by

CIP Chicago

About this event

Add a donation for CIP Chicago

$

Sales closed

2024 Grape Harvest Event at Sinhá

2018 W Adams Street

Chicago, IL, 60612

General admission
$75
Includes appetizers, Brazilian full dinner buffet, desserts, wine tasting, wine & beer, grape harvesting experience, and entertainment. Portion goes to CIP Chicago (non-profit focused on cross-cultural exchange).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!