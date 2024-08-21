Rogers Youth Football Academy's Fall 2024 Raffle

Each numbered ticket will give you a chance to win one of our fantastic prizes below:
1- Blackstone 36" Grill (Value $300)
2- $100 Sonic Gift Card
3- 20" Mongoose Rebel X3 BMX Bike (Value $399)
4- $50 Fuzzy's Gift Card
5- Shadow Valley Round of Golf for 4 (Value $400)
6- Big Sugar Round of Golf for 2 (Value $120)
7- K1 Speed - 2 Laps Membership & Tee Shirt (Value $100)
8- $50 Walk-On's Gift Card
9- Skylight Movie Night for 4 ($75 Value)
10- Autopark Collision Center ($150 Value)
11- $200 Copper & Oak Hair Co. Gift Card
12- Backyard Dawgz 2800 Weatherproof 6x9 Polk Bluetooth Speaker with battery attachments for Milwaukee, DeWalt or Ryobi ($275 Value)
13- $50 Wood Stone Gift Card
14- $250 Restore Hyper Wellness Gift Card
15- Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 ($200 Value)
16- Solo Stove Grill ($300 Value)
17- Beam Suntory Tailgate Pack: Otterbox Backpack Cooler, 1- Basil Hayden Bourbon Whiskey 750ml, 1- Maker's Mark Bourbon Whisky 750ml, 1- Jim Beam Black 7 Year Bourbon Whiskey 750ml ($200 Value)
18- Sauza Cooler & Bourbon Pack: 1- Basil Hayden Bourbon Whiskey 750ml, 1- Maker's Mark Bourbon Whisky 750ml, 1- Jim Beam Black 7 Year Bourbon Whiskey 750ml ($300 Value)
19- Beam Suntory Picnic Pack: 4 Jim Beam Vintage lawn chairs and Williams Sonoma All Clad Barbeque Utensils
20- $250 Restore Hyper Wellness Gift Card
RAFFLE 2 TICKET - Buffalo Trace Collection
$10
Each numbered ticket will give you a chance to win our fantastic prize below:
1- Blanton's Original Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey 750ml, 1- Eagle Rare 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 750ml, and 1- Old Weller Antique 107 Bourbon Whiskey.
RAFFLE 3 TICKET - Landon Jackson Autographed Football
$10
Each numbered ticket will give you a chance to win our fantastic prize below:
University of Arkansas Defensive End and projected first-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft, Landon Jackson autographed football.
Add a donation for Rogers Youth Football Academy
$
