Gift of Life USA Annual Fundraising Gala April 21, 2024 - Advocating & Supporting Special Needs -Schizophrenia & BiPolar

Several accomplished, inspiring and motivating Differently- abled speakers and performers have showcased their talent at our Gala over years :

Kerry Magro - Speaker, author & TV Show Host ( Living with Autism)

- Athlete with 14 World and 3 Guiness Book Records (Amputee) Matias Ferreira - Police Office with Active Patrol (Double Amputee)

- Actress, Singer, Model (Living with Autism, Asperger’s, Dyspraxia & Epilepsy) John Cronin - Entrepreneur of John’s Crazy Socks (Living with Down Syndrome)

Entrepreneur of Brittany’s Baskets Of Hope ( Living with Down Syndrome) Autumn Kinkade - Model and Speaker (Living with Cerebral Palsy)

Arvindh Senthilvelan -Singer and Musician (Living with Autism)

FREE Drum & Bugle Corps ( A Special Needs Band)

Deepmala Academy - Visually Impaired Singers and Dancers from India

Jessica Gallone - Owner of Rock-n-Roll (Dance academy for Autism Spectrum, Down’s Syndrome, and other special needs)

Andrea Matteo - Zumba Dancer (Down Syndrome)

Kool Spektrum - Band (Autism Spectrum)

With the Mission to Generate Efficient Resources to Support the Specially-Abled through Advocacy & Education, the organization conducts various programs and activities in benefit of the differently abled community namely “Save a Child” Support, “We are Special” Talent & Skill Recognition, “Health & Education”, “Awareness” and many more. Attached is a brochure highlighting some of our activities.

Join us for an evening filled with inspiring speakers, entertainment and opportunities to make a difference in our community. at the 9th Annual GIFT OF LIFE USA on April 21st, 5.30pm at Huntington Hilton, NY. At Gift of Life USA, a non-profit organization for special needs is a strong advocate for special needs and is heavily focused and aimed at special needs individuals journey from childhood through adolescence, thereby helping them with their health and education needs as well as providing them with a platform to showcase their exceptional talents. The organization takes deep pride in honoring and supporting our disabled veterans as well as connecting special needs individuals with entrepreneurs with career opportunities. Over the past years our Gala's and events have showcased the proficient talent of individuals with autism, down-syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, Asperger's, Epilepsy, Visually Impaired conditions, physically disabled /challenged. Our this year's theme will be advocating Schizophrenia.