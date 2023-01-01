Middle Grades Play 2023

In his final book, in 1967, Martin Luther King Jr. wrote: “We must rapidly begin the shift from a ‘thing’-oriented society to a ‘person’-oriented society. When machines and computers, profit motives and property rights are considered more important than people, the giant triplets of racism, materialism, and militarism are incapable of being conquered.”





Come see SHATTERED: an original, experimental, collage play presented by Middle Grades Drama, which ends with a study of these words in imagining a more just future. Shattered is a meditation on the words "danger" and "dangerous" that examines institutional abuse of authority and the evolution of the privileged power of the police. The play was inspired by NYPD's violent response to a PS-5 giveaway in Union Square this past summer. The play is devised from a variety of source material and the original writing of the cast. Join us for this dynamic and powerful world premiere! Performances will be held in the NEST+m auditorium on Thursday, November 30th at 5:00 pm and Friday, December 1st at 5:30pm. Tickets are $5 online or at the door!