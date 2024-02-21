Membership 2024

This equals $25/month. You are paying to send 10 special needs children to school Monday thru Friday. It includes their transportation, lunch, tuition, test fees (all children are tested, regardless of ability). In addition, you are paying to send each of these children to a neurologist for evaluation, twice per year, AND you are also paying for their monthly medicines. For most of these families, their children were not allowed to attend school or even leave their homes. Now, they attend a school designed to teach them, help them socialize with others, and become productive members of the community. This helps their families in countless ways.

