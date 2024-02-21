Membership 2024

This equals $5/month. You will pay for twice-per-year birth control, Depo Provera, for 12 animals per year. Yippee!
Tutoring Membership
$120
Valid for one year
This equals $10/month. You will pay for a full-time tutor at one of the orphanages we support. Many of these kids used to live on the streets, having had no formal education at all. Now that they are living in a loving orphanage, this tutor helps them catch up with their grade level. Education is so important.
Special Needs Membership
$300
Valid for one year
This equals $25/month. You are paying to send 10 special needs children to school Monday thru Friday. It includes their transportation, lunch, tuition, test fees (all children are tested, regardless of ability). In addition, you are paying to send each of these children to a neurologist for evaluation, twice per year, AND you are also paying for their monthly medicines. For most of these families, their children were not allowed to attend school or even leave their homes. Now, they attend a school designed to teach them, help them socialize with others, and become productive members of the community. This helps their families in countless ways.
All Hands Membership
$600
Valid for one year
This equals $50/month. You are paying for:
1) Veterinary fees for dozens of dogs and cats, which includes vaccinations, urgent care, vitamins, flea and tick removal, and nutritious food.
2) Transportation to/from elementary school for the younger orphanage kids.
3) New school uniforms for all the children (new uniform required each school year).
4) New backpacks and school supplies every September for all the children.
Spay/Neuter Membership
$1,200
Valid for one year
This equals $100/month. You are paying to spay or neuter six animals per month, 72 animals per year. Permanent birth control improves the lives of the animals and their owners, and reduces the number of unwanted pet births.
