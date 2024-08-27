Knights of Columbus PLC3947

Sacred Heart Church of OB Oktoberfest 2024 Fundraiser - Adjust the Fee Option at Checkout

2001 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. San Diego

CA 92107

Indoor Table for 6
$210
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Delicious Bavarian dinner menu featuring: Two authentic Bratwurst, rosemary/garlic roasted potatoes, Bavarian sauerkraut/coleslaw and a delicious apple strudel dessert. Includes the first glass of Fr. Billy's special brew or wine for each ticketholder (21 and up), NA option for under 21.
Outdoor Table for 6
$210
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Delicious Bavarian dinner menu featuring: Two authentic Bratwurst, rosemary/garlic roasted potatoes, Bavarian sauerkraut/coleslaw and a delicious apple strudel dessert. Includes the first glass of Fr. Billy's special brew or wine for each ticketholder (21 and up), NA option for under 21.
Oktoberfest Dinner & Drink (Adult)
$35
Delicious Bavarian dinner menu featuring: Two authentic Bratwurst, rosemary/garlic roasted potatoes, Bavarian sauerkraut/coleslaw and a delicious apple strudel dessert. Includes the first glass of Fr. Billy's special brew or wine for each ticketholder (21 and up), NA option for under 21.
Child's Oktoberfest Dinner & Drink (under 12)
$10
Delicious Bavarian dinner menu featuring: Authentic Bratwurst, rosemary/garlic roasted potatoes, Bavarian sauerkraut/coleslaw and a delicious apple strudel dessert. Child's beverage of choice is included.
Adult Drink Ticket
$5
Wine is an option, however Fr. Billy has made 2 festival beers this year, one is a Märzen similar to last's years favorite, while the other is a Kölsch made with special rare hops.

