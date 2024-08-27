Sacred Heart Church of OB Oktoberfest 2024 Fundraiser - Adjust the Fee Option at Checkout

Delicious Bavarian dinner menu featuring:
Outdoor Table for 6
$210
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Delicious Bavarian dinner menu featuring:
Oktoberfest Dinner & Drink (Adult)
$35
Child's Oktoberfest Dinner & Drink (under 12)
$10
Adult Drink Ticket
$5
Wine is an option, however Fr. Billy has made 2 festival beers this year, one is a Märzen similar to last's years favorite, while the other is a Kölsch made with special rare hops.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!