Her Hope FREE INDEED Conference

We invite you to join us for a refreshing weekend of fellowship, worship, prayer, and Bible teaching where you will be equipped to walk in freedom and hope in Christ, and to draw close to the Holy Spirit. We'll dig into the Word together, with ample time for table discussion and personal reflection. The conference will also include a Freedom Service on Saturday. Please bring your Bible!





See our website for answers to FAQs: https://www.herhopemin.org





The weekend will include:

Friday, June 7th (6:00pm-8:00pm)

Worship & Prayer

Keynote: "Free Indeed"

Fellowship & dessert





Saturday, June 8th (8:30am-3:30pm)

A light breakfast and a tasty lunch

Worship & prayer

Testimonies, personal reflection, & prayer

Teaching sessions followed by table discussion

A Freedom Service







REGISTRATION:

$35 E﻿arly Bird Registration (May 5-May 27th)

$40 General Admission (After May 27th)

Registration goes towards the cost of meals, materials, and specialists' fees (worship/sound production/media)

*A﻿ll tickets are non-refundable

*If you can not afford a ticket but would like to attend, please send us a message through the contact form on our website.

*This event is not affiliated with Highpoint Church

*Portions of this event will be photographed for use on our social media. To opt out, notify us ahead of time.





HOTELS:

Hampton Inn & Suites Chicago/Aurora, 2423 Bushwood Dr,

Aurora, IL 60506

1.8 mi (5 min drive)

630-907-2600

Candlewood Suites

2625 W. Sullivan Rd.

Aurora, IL 60506

1.8 mi (5 min drive)

630-907-9977