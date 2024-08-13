Harvest to Harmony Gala Silent Auction

5-Piece Chef Knife Set, Handmade High Carbon Steel Knives with Leather Roll Bag
Cleaver = 6 Inches approx., Chef = 8 inches approx., Santoku = 6 inches approx., Utility = 5 inches approx., Pairing = 4 inches approx., Handle Lengths: 5 inches, Handle Material= Ash Wood. Blade Material = High Carbon Steel
U.S. President Donald Trump Limited Quantity Time Magazine
$549
Starting bid
Autographed by: Donald Trump
Donald Trump took office as the 45th President of the United States on January 20, 2017. Trump sought the Reform Party's presidential nomination in 2000, but withdrew before voting began. He considered running as a Republican for the 2012 election, but ultimately decided against it. In June 2015, he announced his candidacy for the 2016 election, and quickly emerged as the front-runner among 17 contenders in the Republican primaries. Trump won the general election on November 8, 2016, against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. At age 70, he will become the oldest and wealthiest person to assume the presidency, the first without prior military or governmental service, and the fifth elected with less than a plurality of the national popular vote.
New York City Broadway Experience for two
$2,195
Starting bid
Bright Lights, Big City! Get swept away in the New York City magic with your very own Broadway Experience. Will you swoon at Broadway's longest-running show, The Phantom of
the Opera, roar along with The Lion King, or wait to meet the witches of OZ before Dorothy drops in at Wicked? With so many options, your only challenge will be choosing one!
*Excludes Hamilton and sold-out shows.
Enjoy dinner before or after the show. Choose from one of the most famous seafood restaurants in New York, Atlantic Grill, serving up fresh sushi & classic seafood near the
Lincoln Center, indulge in prime cuts of steak at the swanky Strip House, or add a little spice to your life at Dos Caminos. This authentic Mexican restaurant boasts genuine Mexican cuisine and over 100 quality tequilas. You can see how it is quickly becoming a celebrity hot spot.
Experience Includes
2 Night Stay at either the New York Hilton Midtown
or the Sheraton New York Times Square or similar
(2)Orchestra or Front Mezzanine Seats for your Choice
of any Non Sold Out Broadway Shows
(2) Enjoy dinner at one of the following popular New
York Restaurants
(2) Atlantic Grill, Strip House or Dos Caminos
We'll see you on Broadway!
San Diego Spa & Resort Package for two
$1,800
Starting bid
Surrounded by the sparkling waters of Mission Bay in San Diego, the Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa & Marina is a luxurious sanctuary, the epitome of California chic. This is a two-night stay for two guests.
The offerings are incredible and go above and beyond expectation, including remarkable ocean views, waterfront dining, poolside lounging and an eco-friendly spa. Come visit the resort that has it all.
Also included in this fabulous package are two wonderfully amazing spa treatments – a Blue Marble Manicure and a 60 Minute Aromatherapy Massage. Named for the famed “Blue Marble” image of earth taken during the Apollo 17 mission, this Hyatt Spa is famous for its eco-conscious treatments and was named one of the “Top Ten Spas Around The World” by Organic Spa magazine. You'll leave glowing with extra fruitful and positive energy
Safari West Driving Tour Adventure for two
$1,995
Starting bid
Africa comes to America!
Safari West Wildlife Preserve is a world-class destination for any animal lover. Burrowed in the rolling hills of California's wine country, it offers an African adventure comparable to those across thousands of miles of ocean. Fully accredited by the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, Safari West offers an up-close and personal look at the most magnificent animals of the Sonoma Serengeti and the chance to learn more about conservation and wildlife advocacy for the world’s most beautiful creatures.
Take a scenic three-hour riding and walking tour over the 400-acre preservation and get a first-hand look at giraffes, gazelles, zebras, antelopes, wildebeests, cheetahs, and more in their elemental perfection.
Experience Includes
Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country 2 Night Stay for (2)
Admission to the Safari West Wildlife Preserve for (2)
3 Hour Riding and Walking Tour for (2)
Sommelier Wine & Cheese Experience- Napa Valley, CA for two
$3,300
Starting bid
The Sommelier Library Tasting combines the elegance of Old World sophistication with bold New World styles to create an enchanting and entertaining sensory experience.
Allow a Merryvale-certified Wine Specialist, Sommelier, and Food and Wine Educator to guide you through a flight of award-winning wines culminating in the Library with their flagship estate blend, The Profile. The Sommelier Library tasting is a tour and tasting pairing that includes hand-selected local and international artisan cheeses.
Located in the heart of Sonoma's Wine Country, the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country is just a short drive from 400 Sonoma County wineries. This Mediterranean-style hotel features an outdoor pool and hot tub, a bar, a restaurant offering outdoor dining, a fitness center, and a business center. The hotel is within walking distance of many nice restaurants in Railroad Square. An array of activities can be enjoyed on-site or in the surroundings, including cycling and jogging trails.
Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country 3 Night Stay for (2)
Merryvale Winery Wine & Cheese Experience with a
Certified Wine Specialist, Sommelier, and Food & Wine Educator for (2)
4-Hour Private Chauffeured Town Car for Sommelier Experience for (2)
The Players Championship Package for two
$3,300
Starting bid
The Players Championship - March 11-16, 2025
The Players Championship is an annual golf tournament on the PGA Tour. Originally known as the Tournament Players Championship, it began in 1974. The Players Championship offers the highest prize fund of any tournament in golf. The field usually includes the top 50 players in the world rankings, but unlike the three major championships staged in the United States, it is not an official event on the European Tour. The Players has often been considered the unofficial "fifth major" due to its prestige, its host course, the TPC at Sawgrass Stadium Course and its considerably larger purse.
Hyatt Regency Jacksonville 3 Night Stay or similar for (2)
Tickets for Final Saturday and Sunday Rounds of the Players Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL for (2)
Dinner at LongHorn Steakhouse or Ruth's Chris Steak House for (2)
Western Skies Photography Standard Session
$50
Starting bid
Western Skies has donated a Standard 30-minute session, which includes 20 edited images. Travel fees are not included.
Bismarck Larks Special Certificate for 4 Party Deck Tickets
$30
Starting bid
The Bismarck Larks are a collegiate summer baseball team in the Northwoods League. Based in Bismarck, North Dakota, the Larks play their home games at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. The Larks lead the yearly series 1-0 in the Northwoods League.
LandTrust $300 Gift Card
$100
Starting bid
This gift card may be redeemed for $300 toward any LandTrust booking. To apply for the gift card, please contact our customer service team (406-709-8450) at the time of booking.
Fleetwood Mac Electric Guitar
$1,950
Starting bid
Autographed by: Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham & John McVie
Fleetwood Mac are a British-American rock band, formed in London in 1967. Fleetwood Mac were founded by guitarist Peter Green, drummer Mick Fleetwood and guitarist Jeremy Spencer, before bassist John McVie joined the lineup for their self-titled debut album. Danny Kirwan joined as a third guitarist in 1968. Keyboardist Christine Perfect, who contributed as a session musician from the second album, married McVie and joined in 1970.
Apollo 13 Movie Display
$560
Starting bid
Autographed by: Kevin Bacon, Tom Hanks and Bill Paxton (Deceased. 2/25/2017)
Apollo 13 is a 1995 American docudrama film directed by Ron Howard and starring Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton, Gary Sinise, Ed Harris and Kathleen Quinlan. The screenplay by William Broyles Jr. and Al Reinert dramatizes the aborted 1970 Apollo 13 lunar mission and is an adaptation of the 1994 book Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13, by astronaut Jim Lovell and Jeffrey Kluger.
Muhammad Ali Autographed Boxing Glove
$960
Starting bid
Autographed by: Muhammad Ali (Deceased: 06/03/16)
Nicknamed “The Greatest”, and rightfully so, Muhammad Ali is a bona fide boxing legend. Born as Cassius Clay, this former heavyweight champion of the world boasts a career record of 56-5, with 37 of those wins coming via knockout. He fought in some of the most famous matches of all-time, including “The Rumble in the Jungle” where he defeated George Foreman, and both “The Fight of the Century” and “The Thrilla in Manila”, where he split bouts with the great Joe Frazier. In 1999, the BBC awarded Ali the “Sports Personality of the Century”, and Sports Illustrated crowned Ali as “Sportsman of the Century”.
NBA Superstars Limited Edition Autographed Photograph
$860
Starting bid
Autographed by: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, John Wall, Russell Westbrook Kawhi Leonard and Kristaps Porzingis
Limited Edition Autographed NBA Superstars Poster Display Numbered to only 10 Worldwide.
Three Champions Sports Illustrated
$950
Starting bid
Autographed by: Joe Montana, Magic Johnson and Wayne Gretzky
Limited Edition and Individually Numbered to only 50 Worldwide.
U.S.A. President George H. W. Bush & First Lady Barbara Bush
$450
Starting bid
Autographed by: George H. W. Bush (Deceased: 11/30/18) & Barbara Bush (Deceased: 04/17/18)
George H.W. Bush was the 41st President of the United States from 1989 to 1993. Foreign policy drove the Bush presidency: military operations were conducted in Panama and the Persian Gulf; the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, and the Soviet Union dissolved two years later. Domestically, Bush reneged on a 1988 campaign promise and after a struggle with Congress, signed an increase in taxes that Congress had passed. In the wake of a weak recovery from an economic recession, along with continuing budget deficits, he lost the 1992 presidential election to Democrat Bill Clinton.
Barbara Bush was the first lady of the United States from 1989 to 1993 as the wife of George H. W. Bush, who served as the 41st president of the United States, and founder of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. She previously was the second lady of the United States from 1981 to 1989. Among her six children are George W. Bush, the 43rd president of the United States, and Jeb Bush, the 43rd governor of Florida. She and Abigail Adams are the only two women to be the wife of one U.S. president and the mother of another.
Taylor Swift Electric Guitar
$1,850
Starting bid
Autographed by: Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is an American Country singer-songwriter, who was born and raised in Wyomissing, PA. When she was 14, she moved to Nashville, TN to pursue her career in country music. After putting out many hit singles, she received a “Best New Artist” nomination in 2008. Swift has been honored by the Nashville Songwriters Association and the Songwriters Hall of Fame for all of her accomplishments. She also has won seven Grammy Awards, twelve Billboard Music Awards, eleven American Music Awards, seven Country Music Association Awards and six Academy of Country Music Awards.
Spider-Man Comic Art
$360
Starting bid
Autographed by: Stan Lee (Deceased: 11/12/18)
Stan Lee was an American comic book writer, editor, publisher, and producer. He rose through the ranks of a family-run business to become Marvel Comics' primary creative leader for two decades, leading its expansion from a small division of a publishing house to a multimedia corporation that dominated the comics industry.
Star Wars Return of the Jedi Movie Poster
$650
Starting bid
Autographed by: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher (Deceased: 12/27/16) and George Lucas
Star Wars is an American epic space opera franchise centered on a film series created by George Lucas. The franchise depicts a galaxy described as far, far away in the distant past, and it commonly portrays Jedi as a representation of good, in conflict with the Sith, their evil counterpart. Their weapon of choice, the lightsaber, is commonly recognized in popular culture. The fictional universe also contains many themes, especially influences of philosophy and religion.
All six of the main films in the series were also nominated for or won Academy Awards. All of the main films have been box office successes, with the overall box office revenue generated by the Star Wars films (including the theatrical Star Wars: The Clone Wars) totaling $4.38 billion, making it the fourth-highest-grossing film series.
LeBron James Limited Edition Autographed Lakers Jersey
$1,500
Starting bid
Autographed by: LeBron James
LeBron James is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA. Often considered the best basketball player in the world and regarded by some as the greatest player of all time, James' NBA accomplishments are extensive and include four NBA MVP Awards, three NBA Finals MVP Awards, two Olympic gold medals, three All-Star Game MVP awards, and an NBA scoring title. He is the all-time NBA playoffs scoring leader and has amassed 14 NBA All-Star Game appearances, 12 All-NBA First Team designations, and five All-Defensive First Team honors.
Round of Golf for four with carts at the Oxbow
$650
Starting bid
Fully Renovated Course
Golf at Oxbow offers friendly competition, camaraderie, family bonding, and personal improvement.
The fully renovated golf course (2019), designed by Robert Trent Jones, Jr., is stunning both in appearance and playability. With beautiful prairie vistas, striking bluegrass, and fescues, it's a visually appealing experience. Features like Ohio's Best bunker sand and concrete paths elevate Oxbow as the premier course in the region.
With seven teeing grounds, the course welcomes players of all skill levels. Even scratch golfers will find the challenge they seek, with championship tees stretching over 7,400 yards. Oxbow has enhanced the excitement of golf while ensuring accessibility for all ages.
Practice Facility with NEW Trackman Range
Members of Oxbow have unrestricted access to the club's cutting-edge practice facility. The primary driving range boasts six target greens and a dedicated practice bunker. Additionally, a secondary practice area offers a smaller driving tee and a space for honing short game skills. Completing the facility are expansive putting greens spanning over 11,000 square feet.
We are thrilled to announce that we will be introducing TrackMan Range to our facility this spring. This cutting-edge technology brings the capabilities of our TrackMan Simulators to the driving range, allowing golfers to enjoy shot analysis, virtual course play, and interactive games right from the practice area.
With the nearest TrackMan Range facility located five states away, this addition sets us apart and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled experiences for our members and future members alike.
P&E Photo Contest Submission
$50
Starting bid
30 x 40in Landscape Canvas Print By Lorie Reis, from Buffalo, ND.
P&E Photo Contest Submission
$50
Starting bid
30 x 40in Portrait Canvas Print By Lorie Reis, from Buffalo, ND.
Whiskey Barrel
$60
Starting bid
1 Authentic Whiskey Barrel
1 Whiskey Barrel
$60
Starting bid
1 Authentic Whiskey Barrel
Men's Beard Care Basket
$30
Starting bid
Willow Dunn Ranch Beard Butter
Bay Rum Goat Milk Lotion
Beard Balm
Beard Oil
Goat Milk Soap
Beard Comb
Beard Brush
Donated by Willow Dunn Ranch
Women's Gift Basket
$30
Starting bid
Sprikle Kindness KeyChain
4 coasters
Infuse Your Booze kit
Cocktail Garnish kit
Glass water bottle
Bar Towel
4x6 Picture Frame
Sugary Salt
Car Air Freshener
Kindness Drink Sleeve
Donated by The Perfect Blend, Langdon, ND
Women's Goats Milk Skin Care Gift Basket
$30
Starting bid
Harvest Time Candle
Vanilla Sugar Scrub
Sun Light Kisses Goats Milk Lotion
Cashmere Goats Milk Bar Soap
Sweater Weather Goats Milk
Bewitched Orchid Wine Glass Candle
Cashmere Goats Milk Lotion
Donated by Willow Dunn Ranch
UND Mascot Wooden Sign
$30
Starting bid
13-inch UND Mascot Wooden Sign
Donated by Northern Expressions
Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra Tickets for Two
$40
Starting bid
Ticket Voucher for two, good for Nov 9 or Nov 10 Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra Performances
North Dakota FFA Foundation Lot
$50
Starting bid
FFA yard chair
Size large FFA t-shirt
FFA socks
FFa beanie hat
Donated by ND FFA Foundation
Fargo Force Home Game Tickets for Four
$60
Starting bid
Four undated tickets in the Blue Zone to any 2024-25 regular season Fargo Force home game.
Great Harvest Bread Gift Basket
$30
Starting bid
Bread Gift Basket
Donated by Great Harvest Fargo
Cambro 175 lb Cap. Ice Chest
$100
Starting bid
Cambro 175 lb Cap. Ice Chest
Wheel kit not included.
Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra Tickets for Two
$40
Starting bid
Ticket Voucher for two, good for Nov 9 or Nov 10 Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra Performances
Two Frost Fire Park Winter Full Day Lift Ticket in 2024/25
$100
Starting bid
Two Vouchers for FrostFire Park- One Full Day Lift Ticket in Winter 2024/2025
Expires by 03/31/2024
Donated by FrostFire Park
Two Frost Fire Park Winter Full Day Lift Ticket in 2024/25
$100
Starting bid
Two Vouchers for FrostFire Park- One Full Day Lift Ticket in Winter 2024/2025
Expires by 03/31/2024
Donated by FrostFire Park
Two Tickets- Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals Football
$150
Starting bid
Tickets for two to the Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals Football game at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, on December 1st. The Game starts at 12 p.m.
RedHawks Baseball Voucher for Two Tickets
$30
Starting bid
Ticket voucher for two tickets to any regular season home game in 2025 to watch the RedHawks Baseball Team.
Grain Belt Cooler, Signs and Beer Set
$50
Starting bid
Grain Belt Bobber Cooler
GrainBelt Signs
Grainbelt Beer set
North Dakota Flavor Favors Basket
$30
Starting bid
2 Nordic Wines
Jacks Symple Syrup
Cloverdale Original Beef Sticks
Nodak Insurance Candle
JML Harvest to Harmony Lip Balms
Red River Commodities Sun Butter
Far Out Nuts Sunflower seeds
NDFB Mug
Nodak Insurance coasters
Jaydobo Spice Mix
Pabst Blue Ribbon LED Light & Case of Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer
$50
Starting bid
Don't miss the opportunity to own a piece of Pabst Blue Ribbon history. This auction is a must for collectors, bar owners, or anyone who appreciates the heritage and quality of PBR. Place your bid now and light up your collection with this exclusive Pabst Blue Ribbon LED Light and Case of Beer!
Nutrl Seltzer MN Wild Hockey Bag and 24 pk of Nutrl Seltzers
$30
Starting bid
This exclusive Nutrl Seltzer MN Wild Fan Package is waiting to be the highlight of your collection. Whether you're a die-hard hockey fan, a lover of seltzers, or looking for that perfect gift, don't let this opportunity slip away. Bid now and bring home the spirit of the game!
Tito’s Vodka Bar Set
$75
Starting bid
Tito's package includes 3 bottles of Tito's Vodka, a Tito's Condiment tray, a Tito's straw and napkin tray, a Tito's shaker, a Tito's glass 2 quart container with spout, and a Tito's large bar mat!
