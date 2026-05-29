6/6 Keaton Parks Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
This is a special player edition kit signed by Keaton Parks from 3/7/26. The sleeve patches are unique to the players and this kit is not sold in stores. It is not game-worn but it was made as a back-up kit for the match. Size L.
Perfect for framing and showing off your support.
Starting bid
This is a special player edition kit signed by Keaton Parks from the 2025 home opener with the special 10th anniversary patch. The sleeve patches are unique to the players and this kit is not sold in stores. It is not game-worn but it was made as a back-up kit for the match. Size M.
Will be signed live at the event.
Starting bid
This is a special player parley kit signed by Keaton Parks from 5/29/21 where NYCFC won 2-1 vs LAFC. It is game worn. Size L.
https://www.newyorkcityfc.com/news/new-york-city-fc-joins-parley-oceans-major-league-soccer-and-adidas-launch-2021
Perfect for framing and showing off your support.
Starting bid
This is a special player parley kit signed by Keaton Parks. Size M
Perfect for framing and showing off your support.
Starting bid
This is a game used corner flag from the NYCFC 2026 season second home game vs. Colorado Rapids on Saturday, March 14th. It is signed by the starting 11, including Keaton Parks. NYCFC won 3-1.
Starting bid
Keaton is donating a pair of signed Adidas Predator boots. Game worn.
Starting bid
Keaton is donating a House of Parks tote bag and hat along with his children’s book. The book will be signed and personalized to the winner‘s specifications.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a 20" by 30" photo printed on high quality photo paper (as shown, though cropped differently) and Keaton will personalize a message to you and sign it. This is after scoring vs Orlando on 3/7. If you are attending the 6/6 event you can leave with it. If you are bidding from afar, pick-up will have to occur post 6/30.
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