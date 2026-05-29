Hosted by

The Third Rail

About this event

Sales closed

6/6 Keaton Parks Auction

Pick-up location

299 Sands St, Brooklyn, NY 11205, USA

Keaton Parks – Signed, player edition kit item
Keaton Parks – Signed, player edition kit item
Keaton Parks – Signed, player edition kit item
Keaton Parks – Signed, player edition kit
$20

Starting bid

This is a special player edition kit signed by Keaton Parks from 3/7/26. The sleeve patches are unique to the players and this kit is not sold in stores. It is not game-worn but it was made as a back-up kit for the match. Size L.

Perfect for framing and showing off your support.

Keaton Parks – Signed, player edition kit item
Keaton Parks – Signed, player edition kit item
Keaton Parks – Signed, player edition kit
$20

Starting bid

This is a special player edition kit signed by Keaton Parks from the 2025 home opener with the special 10th anniversary patch. The sleeve patches are unique to the players and this kit is not sold in stores. It is not game-worn but it was made as a back-up kit for the match. Size M.

Will be signed live at the event.

Keaton Parks – Signed, game worn signed Parley kit item
Keaton Parks – Signed, game worn signed Parley kit item
Keaton Parks – Signed, game worn signed Parley kit item
Keaton Parks – Signed, game worn signed Parley kit item
Keaton Parks – Signed, game worn signed Parley kit
$20

Starting bid

This is a special player parley kit signed by Keaton Parks from 5/29/21 where NYCFC won 2-1 vs LAFC. It is game worn. Size L.


https://www.newyorkcityfc.com/news/new-york-city-fc-joins-parley-oceans-major-league-soccer-and-adidas-launch-2021

Perfect for framing and showing off your support.

Keaton Parks – Signed, signed Parley kit item
Keaton Parks – Signed, signed Parley kit item
Keaton Parks – Signed, signed Parley kit
$20

Starting bid

This is a special player parley kit signed by Keaton Parks. Size M

Perfect for framing and showing off your support.

3/14 vs Colorado Corner Flag Signed by Starting 11 item
3/14 vs Colorado Corner Flag Signed by Starting 11
$20

Starting bid

This is a game used corner flag from the NYCFC 2026 season second home game vs. Colorado Rapids on Saturday, March 14th. It is signed by the starting 11, including Keaton Parks. NYCFC won 3-1.

Keaton Parks Signed game worn boots item
Keaton Parks Signed game worn boots
$20

Starting bid

Keaton is donating a pair of signed Adidas Predator boots. Game worn.

House of Parks bag and hat with book item
House of Parks bag and hat with book
$20

Starting bid

Keaton is donating a House of Parks tote bag and hat along with his children’s book. The book will be signed and personalized to the winner‘s specifications.

Keaton Parks Signed Photo item
Keaton Parks Signed Photo
$10

Starting bid

You are bidding on a 20" by 30" photo printed on high quality photo paper (as shown, though cropped differently) and Keaton will personalize a message to you and sign it. This is after scoring vs Orlando on 3/7. If you are attending the 6/6 event you can leave with it. If you are bidding from afar, pick-up will have to occur post 6/30.

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