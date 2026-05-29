6/6 Keaton Parks Auction

This is a special player parley kit signed by Keaton Parks from 5/29/21 where NYCFC won 2-1 vs LAFC. It is game worn. Size L.





https://www.newyorkcityfc.com/news/new-york-city-fc-joins-parley-oceans-major-league-soccer-and-adidas-launch-2021



Perfect for framing and showing off your support.