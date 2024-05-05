Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame

Hosted by

Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame

About this event

2024 Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

1200 Conference Center Blvd

Murfreesboro, TN 37129, USA

General admission
$124.50
This ticket is for ONE (1) general admission ticket. With your ticket you will receive a TNRHoF commemorative coffee mug or T-shirt.
Table of 10
$1,200
Each person at this table will receive a TNRHoF commemorative coffee mug or T-shirt.
Inductee HEAD Table Only
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
This is for 2024 Inductees only. You will receive two (2) complimentary tickets for the head table. This price is for the eight (8) remaining seats. Each person at this table will receive a TNRHoF commemorative coffee mug or T-shirt.
Add a donation for Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!