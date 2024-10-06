Diamond In The Ruff Pet Rescue

Hosted by

Diamond In The Ruff Pet Rescue

About this raffle

Add a donation for Diamond In The Ruff Pet Rescue

$

Sales closed

Diamond In The Ruff Pet Rescue's Raffle

One raffle ticket
$25
Includes one chance to win Diamond in the Ruff Pet Rescue 300 tickets sold City of West Fargo, permit number 30-24 Do not need to be present to win Drawing date and time October 28, 2024 7 pm, McKenzie River Restaurant in West Fargo Must be at least 18 years of age to buy a ticket or win a prize Purchase of the ticket is not a charitable donation

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!