Do I Make You Horny Baby? (A Night of Horn-y Music)

Doors at 7:30, Tunes at 8

$10 cover

~FEATURING~





//Sax Machine

Joe DeGeorge: Sax Machine welcomes you to explore your sax fantasies. With the use of saxophone and other music machines one may achieve a cyborg state of true expression and deeper communion with nature and society.





//Alber

Alber (Alberto Racanati) is an all around musician originally from Southern Italy, transplanted in the United States. Alber’s music is deeply influenced by the connection to the American cityscape and his survey of its various musical cultures. A synth-heavy electronic beat describes the bright downtown lights and playful trumpet melodies gestures hint to the rich jazz history. Music that engages many generations and many cultures can culminate in a musical cocktail that pushes the boundary of what music can be.





//Vehicle/Passenger

In ‘Vehicle/Passenger’ we gather around the thoughtful, radical poetry of Marc Alberto, as it weaves through energetically improvised pieces and delicate soundscapes. Exploring a queer perspective on body, society and improvisation - as suggested in the eponymous poem:

“vehicle/passenger,

neither guide nor navigator:

a carrier of time”

The sound of the trio is characterised by the patient and empathic interplay of spoken word, drums, sax, double bass and analog electronics. Minimalistic.

Intense and unapologetically political, a true child of raw hip hop, yet always with introspection and collective awareness.



