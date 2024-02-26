A Night at the Races

Your $25 ticket unlocks a night of unforgettable experiences, including access to the event, a sumptuous food bar, and a refreshing mint jelup to toast to the festivities
Your $25 ticket unlocks a night of unforgettable experiences, including access to the event, a sumptuous food bar, and a refreshing mint jelup to toast to the festivities
Buy & Own a Horse
$20
Horse owners and horses' unique names will be printed in the race program and announced before and during the race by our race announcer. It's super fun! And...clean names only!
Horse owners and horses' unique names will be printed in the race program and announced before and during the race by our race announcer. It's super fun! And...clean names only!
Sponsor a Race
$100
You can sponsor one of 9 races, in doing so you get a business card-size ad and name printed on the race page in the program. The sponsor will be announced before the race and logo will be displayed on the screen on event night.
You can sponsor one of 9 races, in doing so you get a business card-size ad and name printed on the race page in the program. The sponsor will be announced before the race and logo will be displayed on the screen on event night.
Full Page Ad
$75
A full-page advertisement in our program to show off your business!
A full-page advertisement in our program to show off your business!
Half Page Ad
$50
A half-page advertisement in our program to show off your business!
A half-page advertisement in our program to show off your business!
Quarter Page Ad
$25
A quarter-page advertisement in our program to show off your business!
A quarter-page advertisement in our program to show off your business!
Business Card Ad
$15
A business card advertisement in our program to show off your business!
A business card advertisement in our program to show off your business!
Add a donation for The Morgan Ashlye Fox Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!