Welcome to the 1st annual Kent County Marine Corps League Laughs for the League fundraiser. This is going to be a great night of fun and comedy. There will be a cash bar and everyone is welcome to bring their own food and snacks. Make sure you have cash on hand not only for the bar but for the 50/50 raffle, and all the great raffle prizes that will be on display. Tables at the event seat 8 people so bring your family and friends. The comedy will be provided by John Perrotta and the Comedy Factory. All proceeds from this event will fund the ongoing efforts to support the veteran's services that the Kent County Marine Corps League provides.