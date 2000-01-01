Comedy Magic Family Night









Come join us at Lost Planet Brewing Company in Royersford, Pennsylvania for a night of laughter and wonder! This Comedy Magic night is the perfect way to enjoy family-friendly entertainment with world renown magician and motivational speaker, Tom Coverly. Whether you're on a date, with the family or just looking for a fun night out, this event is sure to leave you smiling, in awe and inspired. Don't miss out on this unique experience!





About the Show

The show is an intimate magic experience. The show will last roughly 90 minutes in total (including the meet/greet afterwards). Tom Coverly's show can be described as a comedy show with bits of magic. He is known as the ad-lib king so get ready for lots of audience participation as you witness him use everyday objects to blow your minds.





Important Details

100% of the ticket proceeds are donated to bullying and suicide prevention nonprofit, One Goal Productions.

Children are the same price per ticket no matter what the age. We encourage parents to leave small children home with a sitter to help us eliminate unwanted noises and movement for all to enjoy the show. Thank you.

Schedule