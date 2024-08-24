Jerry Jemmott 15 Timeless Basslines (Pre-order)

Jerry Jemmott's "15 Timeless Basslines" is a transcription book that delves into the legendary bassist's most iconic grooves and performances. Known for his work with artists like Aretha Franklin, King Curtis, and B.B. King, Jemmott's basslines have shaped the sound of soul, R&B, and blues.





This book offers detailed transcriptions of 15 of his most memorable basslines, capturing his signature blend of rhythm, groove, and melodic phrasing. Each transcription is presented in standard notation and tablature, making it accessible for bassists of all levels.





In addition to the transcriptions, the book often includes insights into Jemmott's playing techniques, gear, and the historical context of the recordings. This resource is invaluable for bass players looking to study the artistry of one of the most influential bassists in modern music history.