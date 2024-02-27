GENERAL ADMISSION | NEW JERSEY WARRIORS VS NEW JERSEY STATE PBA

$15 AT THE DOOR Come cheer on the New Jersey Warriors as they take on the NEW JERSEY STATE PBA for a charity hockey game benefitting the NJ Warriors disabled veterans hockey team! EVENT INFO: SATURDAY, MARCH 2nd 4:30PM AT MONTCLAIR STATE ICE ARENA - 1 ARENA DR., LITTLE FALLS, NJ 07424 The New Jersey Warriors hockey program is a non-profit, volunteer-run program, affiliated with the NJ Devils and USA Hockey, created to give our disabled US Military Veterans a new sense of purpose and camaraderie, and an opportunity to rehab through the exciting world of Ice Hockey. We are an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) GuideStar rated non-profit organization. Our ability to reach and support disabled Veterans depends solely on the generous support of corporate partners and individual donors that help cover ice time, equipment, travel expenses and veteran outreach.

