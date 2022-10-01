All-American Awaaz After Party 2024

Come celebrate the success of All-American Awaaz 2024 and its competing teams at the A3 official afterparty, ARCADE AFTER DARK!!!





ARCADE AFTER DARK will be held at Emporium Arcade Bar in Wicker Park on Saturday, April 13 from 11PM CT - April 14th 2:30AM CT. Come out and have a blast with drinks, retro arcade games, a photobooth to capture memories with your friends, and dance the night away with DJ Shiv mixing on the decks!





Make sure to buy your tickets ASAP, as prices will only go up. Hope to see you at A3's ARCADE AFTER DARK Afterparty!





For any updates, follow us at:

Facebook: facebook.com/allamericanawaaz

Instagram: @allamericanawaaz

TikTok: @allamericanawaaz





***This is an 18+ event. IDs will be checked at the door. Please ensure the name on the ID matches the name on the form. All transactions are final - no refunds, transfers, or resells.

Every attendee is required to abide by our Harassment Policy guidelines. Read more about our policy here: https://desiacappella.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Harassment-Policy.pdf