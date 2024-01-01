REACH Youth and Family Theatre Presents Dear Edwina Jr.

Join REACH Youth and Family Theatre as they present Dear Edwina Jr., a heartwarming, "girl power" musical all about the joys of growing up! This "show-within-a-show" musical was written by the creators of Junie B. Jones





Dear Edwina Jr. follows the adventures of plucky advice-giver-extraordinaire, Edwina Spoonapple, as she directs the neighborhood kids in a series of buoyant production numbers for the latest edition of her weekly "Advice-a-Palooza.” Edwina and her friends share wisdom on everything from trying new foods to making new friends, through clever, catchy and poignant songs.





Performances will be at the theater building at Briar Cliff University at 3303 Rebecca Street, Sioux City, Iowa 51104.





Show dates and times:

Friday, September 20th at 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 21st at 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 22nd at 2 p.m.





Friday, September 27th at 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 28th at 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 29th at 2 p.m.





Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and all seats are assigned.





For questions and concerns, please contact us by calling 712-509-9663 or via email at [email protected].