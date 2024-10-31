Tallahassee Technology Alliance

Hosted by

Tallahassee Technology Alliance

About this event

Sales closed

2024 TalTech End of Year Bash

200 S Duval St

Tallahassee, FL 32301

Member
Free
You made the commitment, now come have some fun on us! Your ticket includes access to the annual party and all activities including IMAX games, planetarium trivia, and a single drink ticket.
Non-member
$20
Your ticket includes access to the annual party and all activities including IMAX games, planetarium trivia, and a single drink ticket. Please see https://www.taltech.org/membership if you would like to join.
Extra Drink Ticket
$5

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!