2024 TalTech End of Year Bash

You made the commitment, now come have some fun on us! Your ticket includes access to the annual party and all activities including IMAX games, planetarium trivia, and a single drink ticket.
You made the commitment, now come have some fun on us! Your ticket includes access to the annual party and all activities including IMAX games, planetarium trivia, and a single drink ticket.
Non-member
$20
Your ticket includes access to the annual party and all activities including IMAX games, planetarium trivia, and a single drink ticket.
Please see https://www.taltech.org/membership if you would like to join.
Your ticket includes access to the annual party and all activities including IMAX games, planetarium trivia, and a single drink ticket.
Please see https://www.taltech.org/membership if you would like to join.
Extra Drink Ticket
$5
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!