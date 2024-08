This form is for members to pay their 2024-2025 membership dues. You can pay your dues either bi-annually or annually with this form, if you need other arrangements, please contact the President, Secretary, or Treasurer of the club to make other arrangements.





There are two categories of membership:

- Standard Member (This is Head of Household or a Single member)

- Family Member (Every member of the same household after the first member, discounted rate)