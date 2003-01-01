Explore the art of storytelling and listening. Leave with a wonderful Mother’s Day keepsake. Intro to Journalism - Mother's Day Edition is a perfect way for moms and their loved ones to come together to learn the who, what, when, where, how, and why of their lives.





Sunday, May 12th

11:00am - 2:00pm

$40/pair

Light refreshments provided



Best for tweens/teens/adults, no experience necessary





About your instructor:

Katie Perttunen, M.F.A., Naropa University, 2003, is a writer who has published 2 books and written for 3 newspapers, along with serving as Poetry Editor for an online literary magazine.