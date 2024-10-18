Juani's Wish List

Cervical cancer screening for 8 women. Cervical cancer is currently the most deadly cancer affecting women in Kenya.

One hour of menstruation education for girls and boys in grades 6-8.

Pays for our community health worker to conduct outreach and distribute multiple micronutrient supplements (MMS) to pregnant and breastfeeding women in their homes. $16 pays for four days of outreach.

Essential supplies for performing pelvic exams. Pelvic exams are performed to conduct cervical cancer screening and evaluate and treat gynecological infections.

Transportation costs associated with vaccinating four girls ages 9-12 against human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is the virus which causes nearly all cervical cancers.

A menstrual hygiene kit containing reusable sanitary pads for four girls in grades 6-8.

Help us detect urinary tract infections.

