For women seeking to find the mystery in the mundane, bringing inspiration & a sense of sacredness to our day-to-day lives.Sundays, 2pm - 4pm
6/9/24, 7/14/24, 8/11/24
$40 per session
The Goddess Circle is a meditation and spiritual study group that convenes with the intent of bringing inspiration and a sense of sacredness to our day to day lives.
Classes will be focused on meditation practices, tapping into our body's own energy system and innate wisdom, the study of a variety of spiritual tenets, and an opportunity to connect with fellow mystics and seekers.
Facilitated by Danielle Gilbert