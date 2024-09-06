For women seeking to find the mystery in the mundane, bringing inspiration & a sense of sacredness to our day-to-day lives.

The Goddess Circle is a meditation and spiritual study group that convenes with the intent of bringing inspiration and a sense of sacredness to our day to day lives.Classes will be focused on meditation practices, tapping into our body's own energy system and innate wisdom, the study of a variety of spiritual tenets, and an opportunity to connect with fellow mystics and seekers.Facilitated by Danielle Gilbert