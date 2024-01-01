Grandparent's Tea





Your child and child's grandparent(s) are cordially invited to join us for refreshments, snacks and fun activities at Willow Avenue Elementary! They can explore the Scholastic Book Fair and tour your child's school!





This event will be held Open House Style! (Come anytime between 4:00-6:00pm)





IMPORTANT: Please note that entrance to the school will not be granted until the event start time of 4:00pm. If a grandparent will be signing your child out as a walker, please be sure to send a note on the day of the event. RSVPs will be limited to one date to ensure that all students have the opportunity to attend.





Please RSVP NO LATER than Wednesday, April 24th.







