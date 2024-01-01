Ride, relax and get RAD at the GRiT Girls Get Rad Bike Retreat! Join fellow female-identifying student-athletes and coaches for an event filled with fun, camaraderie, cycling excitement and some swag. Participate in super fun bike games, learn essential skills at our mechanics clinic, and enjoy the adventure of a group ride through beautiful trails. To cap off the day, we'll gather around the campfire for delicious s'mores and share stories with new friends. With plenty of food and snacks to keep you energized, this retreat promises a perfect blend of fun, learning, and connection. ALL skill levels are encouraged to attend!



Coaches will stay overnight for TWO days of fun, connection and development activities including crafting, yoga and riding ... and always snacks.

Date: July 20 (student-athletes); July 20-21 (coaches)

Location: Camp Calvin Crest

Time: For student-athletes: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. July 20th

For coaches: 9 a.m. July 20th - 5 p.m. July 21st

Cost: $25 for Student Athletes; $75 for Coaches

Bring: mountain bike, helmet, sunscreen, water bottle





This event is for female-identifying student-athletes and coaches who are registered in the Pit Zone.