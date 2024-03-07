2024 Kick Off Items

Varsity Sub Order item
Varsity Sub Order
$88
Receive a sub, chips and a drink for all 11 away games from Fiddlehead Farms.
JV Sub Order item
JV Sub Order
$80
Receive a sub, chips and a drink for all 10 away games from Fiddlehead Farms.
Reserves Sub Order item
Reserves Sub Order
$56
Receive a sub, chips and a drink for all 7 away games from Fiddlehead Farms.
Required Gear item
Required Gear
$100
Players will receive a tshirt, hat, fleece and hitting jacket. Value of $140
Bucket Hat
$20
Reserve your hat here. https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1tbbDX9i2N_SkS-rGjFsUFgluU_z6I4IAu1kpw3QAHbI/edit#gid=0
SS Hoodie item
SS Hoodie
$35
Sold out of extra stock. New order of SS Hoodies from company.

