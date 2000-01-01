RAFFLE for a Basket of Handmade Quilled Items

Image Caption

Hi Everyone!

My name is Caryn, and I had every intention of getting my basket of handmade Quilled items to Chantelle for the benefit dinner, but Covid had other plans for my entire family 😢





However, we can do it here as a raffle! 🎊🎉

What is Quilling, you ask? A paper art that can be traced back hundreds & hundreds of years!

YES everything is paper! I've added just a few photos of the items in this basket (retail value of over $85.00!), but there's plenty of surprises in there too!





I am so happy to do this for Chantelle, and the Sanctuary. It definitely takes a village, and she and the animals need us!

Every single cent raised through this raffle will go to the Sanctuary.





Tickets can be bought easily, and the more you donate, the more chances you'll have to win. Also, Chantelle is in full control of all the monetary parts, and all $$ will go directly to the Sanctuary banking account.

Worth noting: everyone will automatically receive receipts for their donations- easy peasy!





If the winner is local, we will get the basket to you personally. From away? I will ship it to you!





Thank you all so very much, and good luck!





With deep gratitude,

Caryn Jacobs

Quilling by Caryn

Monroe, Maine



