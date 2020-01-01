3rd Annual Preslie Ride

Our family is personally touched by a child with cancer as our daughter was diagnosed with B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia ( blood and bone marrow cancer ) in April 2020. We are currently off treatment but continue to have follow up labs and appointments and will for years to come. We want to help raise awareness for childhood cancer! This will be our 3rd annual ride and each year it gets better and better! For those of you who haven't ever been on one of our rides our goal is to raise money that goes directly back to local families in Michigan or Wisconsin who are currently being treated for cancer! On top of raising money we also do a toy drive which we donate to the Childrens Hospital of Wisconsin ( as that is where our daughter was treated)! Please spread the word! More details will come as to the location and ride! Please note the ride is just a portion of our fundraiser we have drinks, food, music and fun that all and everyone is welcome bike or not!