Blue Water Foundation's Merchandise

Baseball Cap item
Baseball Cap
$15

Wear a One-Size-Fits-All Baseball Cap to Rep Blue Water Foundation on volunteer sails, at a sailing seminar or out and about. This nicely fit 100% cotton baseball cap is the best accessory for any occasion.

NOTE: The Blue Water Foundation Baseball Cap is given to volunteers upon certification in honor of their dedication and support.

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$20

Toss on a Blue Water Foundation Unisex T-Shirt to show off your support. This baby soft t-shirt is made of 50% polyester, 25% cotton and 25% rayon. It's great to wear on sails or at your yacht club's parties. How can you resist?

Hoodie
$40

Do you get a little chilly on the Bay? Why don't you cozy up with a Blue Water Foundation hoodie so you can warm up in style? The hoodie is 100% cotton in unisex sizes. Winter is coming and we still sail, don't you?

Add a donation for Blue Water Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!