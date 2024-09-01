Sample - Corporate Sponsor

Sponsorship Benefits:
- Logo Displayed on Website
- Logo Displayed in Program (1 Show)
- Show Ticket - 4 (any shows)
- FMW Polo Shirt - 1
Sponsorship Benefits:
- Logo Displayed on Website
- Logo Displayed in Program (1 Show)
- Show Ticket - 4 (any shows)
- FMW Polo Shirt - 1
Patron
$1,000
Renews yearly on: July 7
Sponsorship Benefits:
- Logo Displayed on Website
- Logo Displayed in Program (1 Show)
- Show Ticket - 8 (any shows)
- FMW Polo Shirt - 2
Sponsorship Benefits:
- Logo Displayed on Website
- Logo Displayed in Program (1 Show)
- Show Ticket - 8 (any shows)
- FMW Polo Shirt - 2
Benefactor
$2,500
Renews yearly on: July 7
Sponsorship Benefits:
- Logo Displayed on Website
- Logo Displayed in Program (2 Shows)
- Show Ticket - 16 (any shows)
- FMW Polo Shirt - 4
Sponsorship Benefits:
- Logo Displayed on Website
- Logo Displayed in Program (2 Shows)
- Show Ticket - 16 (any shows)
- FMW Polo Shirt - 4
Principal
$5,000
Renews yearly on: July 7
Sponsorship Benefits:
- Logo Displayed on Website
- Logo Displayed in Program - All Shows
- Program Paragraph - 1 Show
- Address Audience - 2 Shows
- Show Ticket - 32 (any shows)
Sponsorship Benefits:
- Logo Displayed on Website
- Logo Displayed in Program - All Shows
- Program Paragraph - 1 Show
- Address Audience - 2 Shows
- Show Ticket - 32 (any shows)
Concert Master
$10,000
Renews yearly on: July 7
Sponsorship Benefits:
- Logo Displayed on Website
- Logo Displayed in Program - All Shows
- Program Paragraph - 2 Shows
- Address Audience - 2 Shows
- Show Ticket - 64 (any shows)
- FMW Polo Shirt - 16
Sponsorship Benefits:
- Logo Displayed on Website
- Logo Displayed in Program - All Shows
- Program Paragraph - 2 Shows
- Address Audience - 2 Shows
- Show Ticket - 64 (any shows)
- FMW Polo Shirt - 16
Maestro
$25,000
Renews yearly on: July 7
Sponsorship Benefits:
- Logo Displayed on Website
- Logo Displayed in Program - All Shows
- Program Paragraph - All Shows
- Address Audience - All Shows
- Show Ticket - 132 (any shows)
- FMW Polo Shirt - 32
Sponsorship Benefits:
- Logo Displayed on Website
- Logo Displayed in Program - All Shows
- Program Paragraph - All Shows
- Address Audience - All Shows
- Show Ticket - 132 (any shows)
- FMW Polo Shirt - 32
Add a donation for Fishers Music Works Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!