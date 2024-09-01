Sample - Corporate Sponsor

Supporter
$500

Renews yearly on: July 7

Sponsorship Benefits: - Logo Displayed on Website - Logo Displayed in Program (1 Show) - Show Ticket - 4 (any shows) - FMW Polo Shirt - 1
Patron
$1,000

Renews yearly on: July 7

Sponsorship Benefits: - Logo Displayed on Website - Logo Displayed in Program (1 Show) - Show Ticket - 8 (any shows) - FMW Polo Shirt - 2
Benefactor
$2,500

Renews yearly on: July 7

Sponsorship Benefits: - Logo Displayed on Website - Logo Displayed in Program (2 Shows) - Show Ticket - 16 (any shows) - FMW Polo Shirt - 4
Principal
$5,000

Renews yearly on: July 7

Sponsorship Benefits: - Logo Displayed on Website - Logo Displayed in Program - All Shows - Program Paragraph - 1 Show - Address Audience - 2 Shows - Show Ticket - 32 (any shows)
Concert Master
$10,000

Renews yearly on: July 7

Sponsorship Benefits: - Logo Displayed on Website - Logo Displayed in Program - All Shows - Program Paragraph - 2 Shows - Address Audience - 2 Shows - Show Ticket - 64 (any shows) - FMW Polo Shirt - 16
Maestro
$25,000

Renews yearly on: July 7

Sponsorship Benefits: - Logo Displayed on Website - Logo Displayed in Program - All Shows - Program Paragraph - All Shows - Address Audience - All Shows - Show Ticket - 132 (any shows) - FMW Polo Shirt - 32
Add a donation for Fishers Music Works Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!