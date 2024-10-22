Angelina Rotary Club Membership Dues

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: July 16
Full membership - July-June of Rotary Year
Includes: RI Dues, District 5910 Dues, Foundation Contribution; Club Operations
This will renew in July of each year.
Renews monthly
Full membership - July-June of Rotary Year
Includes: RI Dues, District 5910 Dues, Foundation Contribution; Club Operations
Renews yearly on: August 1
Rule of 85 Membership Includes: RI Dues, District 5910 Dues, Foundation Contribution, club operations
Renews monthly
Rule of 85 Membership Includes: RI Dues, District 5910 Dues, Foundation Contribution, club operations
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