Offered by

Angelina Rotary Club Foundation Inc

About the memberships

Angelina Rotary Club Membership Dues

Individual Membership Dues (Annual)
$400

Renews yearly on: July 16

Full membership - July-June of Rotary Year
Includes: RI Dues, District 5910 Dues, Foundation Contribution; Club Operations


This will renew in July of each year.

Individual Membership Dues (Monthly)
$34

Renews monthly

Full membership - July-June of Rotary Year
Includes: RI Dues, District 5910 Dues, Foundation Contribution; Club Operations

Rule of 85 Membership Dues (Annual)
$200

Renews yearly on: August 1

Rule of 85 Membership Includes: RI Dues, District 5910 Dues, Foundation Contribution, club operations

Rule of 85 Membership Dues (Monthly)
$16.75

Renews monthly

Rule of 85 Membership Includes: RI Dues, District 5910 Dues, Foundation Contribution, club operations

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