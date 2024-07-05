Add a donation for Missouri City Chamber of Commerce
$
Sales closed
2024 Health is Wealth Small Business Fair (1)
16748 Quail Park Dr
Missouri City, TX 77489, USA
In Kind Donations
Free
100 Guests in attendance:
Thank you for donating to such a great cause!
You will receive an email from the Event committee after registration requesting important details about the Health & Wellness Fair.
Vendor Booth
$25
We are presently out of tables, you must supply your own.
You must bring your own decor and information for set-up.
Presenting Sponsor
$750
Listed on all digital platforms, & print merch as "Inaugural Presenting Sponsor"
Logo on all banners including Red Carpet
Vendor table & acknowledgment throughout the event.
Gold Sponsor
$300
Listed on all marketing channels as "Gold Sponsor"
Banner at DJ booth & Swag Bag Table
