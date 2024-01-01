June 8 Farm Kink Out

Welcome and Thank you so very much for considering hanging out with us at our farm. We are not an official group here on fet and do not intend to be, with that being said due to the high volume of unexpected responses for our posted events, more formal guidelines needed to be drafted and implemented.





This is meant to be a very laid back farm party where we relax and have a good time. As previously indicated, we traditionally only opened up the space for close friends for obvious reasons, so if at any time I feel as though the space is not respected, we respect the right to cancel any parties moving forward.





Guidelines:

I am a very heavy advocate of education, protection, and advocacy. I have ZERO tolerance for predators, arrogance, consent violators, or otherwise ill-intending persons to be present for our events. This means say something if you see or have experienced something, IMMEDIATELY! Do not hold that in.



If you know that a person has RSVP'd to our party who is a predator- Please, please contact me. I will post transparent postings of any violations that occur at our events. Accountability takes a community.





Sharing spaces with other individuals at a lifestyle or kink event does NOT give you consent, permission, or otherwise unfettered access to touch anyone in any manner. No questions ask, you will be asked to leave and never come back.





Rules And introduction

Please plan to arrive no later than 7pm. If you need to arrive sooner/later please let us know. Everyone new or old must come to a welcome meeting upon arriving, where the rules and guidelines are reviewed and the tour of the premises. Each person will recieve a hand mark or bracelet to indicate they have reviewed the rules. Drivers licenses will be checked for valid age.





Consent

Follow informed consent and enthusiastic consent here. Consent is a sound you make, not a feeling you feel. If you did not receive verbal, explicit consent from someone, you do not have consent to touch them. If you ask an individual and receive anything other than an enthusiastic “yes”... you do NOT have consent. If consent has been violated at an event. Please find the event host or a designated helper if there are any present. Immediate mediation is recommended, if appropriate. Offender will be removed from the event immediately, but will be given an opportunity to discuss prior, if appropriate.Consent violations will be banned from any further event and information is sent to other community event hosts at our discretion. There are no second chances.





Respect The Property

The property is expected to be properly respected and taken care of. I am not charging high fees for these parties. I truly want to provide a safe space, in a unique serene setting for the community to enjoy. So please respect my property.

No destroying property. Please put your trash in designated trash bags. Please remember to pick up your belongings and keep them tidy through the event.





No alcohol

There is no alcohol at this party. For the safety and concern of all involved. Any alcohol found will result in immediate removal of the parties involved.





RSVP Harrassment

Do not friend or message people on this rsvp list without explicit permission. Do not bulk message/scam or otherwise recruit or market to these attendees.





Derogatory Behaviors

No kink shaming, slut shaming, body shaming, or otherwise exhibiting non-inclusive behavior to those within these events. We are LGBTQIA+, polyam/mono, bdsm/vanilla friendly. We do not accept treatment otherwise.





Safety Monitors

As I was not expecting a vast response, at this time we will not have monitors.

This is a RACK event. However as planning continues safety monitors will be put in place.





Emergency Aid

We have a first aid kit on the premises.

Otherwise any emergencies will be stabilized until paramedics arrive.





Confidentiality

Do not give information out about other persons unless you have been given explicit permission to do so. Do not “out” persons at event. Vanilla life or otherwise.





Photography

As we realize this is a unique opportunity, we want to be able to provide the opportunity to capture your unique moments here. We will allow Photography. It must be done in an absolute strict exclusion of ANY other participants who did not consent. Face blurring is not enough. No one else may be in that photograph. If we find this being a problem, or reported as a problem, violators will be removed. At night time please announce loudly “taking a picture with flash”, if you are going to use flash, Out if respect for veterans and those with medical issues.





Weapons

Do NOT bring any firearms onto our property. No exceptions.





Sex

As indicted sex is permitted but should not and is not a focus for this party. This is a kink party. Not a swinger party.



Pressuring or asking openly for sex in a way that is predatory or making guests feel uncomfortable, you will be removed.



Please use protection, please don't have any fluids on furniture or barn floor. If you are the lucky ones this applies too, please bring appropriate waterproof support. Dollar store shower curtains, doggy pads, liberator… ect CLEAN UP YOUR PRODUCTS.

Furniture



Some furniture will be provided throughout the event, please wipe them down after using them. There is no time limit to furniture but more than an hour we respect the right to tap to remind of time. Be respectful, share!





Gear to bring with you!

Camping- If you plan on camping, please bring all the equipment t that means for you. Please leave the farm by 10am on Sunday morning.

Chair- There are no chairs here, please bring your own chair.



Other thoughts-

We are a farm, the barn has a dirt floor… the forest play area is in nature and does have bugs, dirt, and possible deer. Please bring a blanket or throw to set your items on if you mind being a bit dirty. Because it is a dirty environment, consider the toys you bring. We are outside: bug spray. A snack to share. We have some lighting at night but feel free to bring lanterns or night lights.





Types of edge play

Fire

Flogging or other welding of fire allowed with a spotter in open field only by camping play area. We will move equipment to assist. Fire cupping is also fine at the camping area. NO FIRE PLAY IN OR AROUND THE BARN. Must bring your own fire extinguisher. Must notify the host of intent.





Sharps play

Must have covering for any potential blood splatter. Must have all necessary safety equipment including first aid kit, sterile prep, sharps container. Notify the host prior.





Abduction/cnc

Please notify host to let us know of the plan first please.