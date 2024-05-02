2024 Relevance Dance Showcase

Relevance Dance Team is a family of individuals who are driven to ignite passion in dance, cultivate leaders, and inspire other artists within our community. We aspire to leave footprints with our morality and goodwill through dance. This spring semester of 2024, our Relevance dance members have created a safe space to share their passion for dance and now to our family and friends. Because this is our main fundraising event, we thank you for your support and presence.





This showcase includes original performances created and performed by Relevance dance members. In addition, we will have special guest performances!





DATE OF SHOWCASE: Thursday, May 2nd 2024

Doors open: 7:30 pm

Event starts: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm





TICKET INFO:

If you are purchasing tickets at the event, the ticket prices will increase to $17.00. (CASH ONLY at the door)

General admission (13+): $15.00

General admission (Ages 4 - 12): $10.00

Kids 3 and under are free!





**When purchasing an online ticket, the website will ask for an OPTIONAL donation. If you want to opt-out of the donation, please select other and input 0.**





PARKING INFO:

Free street parking is available but spaces are limited, please plan accordingly.





Food and Beverages will be available for purchase at the venue. Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate outside food/beverages. (CASH ONLY)





Please contact the dancer that invited you if you have any other questions. If you need any special accommodations, please contact [email protected] or speak to a team member.









With love,

Relevance Dance Team <3