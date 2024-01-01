Join the Catawissa Creek Restoration Association

By becoming a member of the CCRA, your membership fee assists in furthering the mission of clean creek water and opening public access points along the Catawissa Creek.

The CCRA meets monthly every third Thursday of each month via Zoom or in person at the Columbia County Conservation District. You will be added to the meeting email invites when you join. Members are not required to attend meetings.

We truly appreciate your support and donations.

Questions? Reach out! Email us at [email protected]



