Logo
Kerala Association of Colorado United
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

IDF 2024 Giveaway

Kerala Association of Colorado is conducting the 24th Indian Dance Festival - Parampara. As part of the Dance Festival, KAOC is also conducting Enter to Win Contest as well. 

Prizes 

1st Prize (One)

Apple - MacBook Air 15" Laptop - M2 chip - 8GB Memory - 512GB SSD - Midnight - $1,200


2nd Prize(Two)

Air Ticket(One) - $500

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Robot(One)  - $500


3rd Prize (Four)

Apple Gift Card(One) - $250

Sun Glasses hut(One) - $250

Sephora Gift Card(One) - $250

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) - $250


Consolation Prize(Seven ) 

Gift Card - Visa | Walmart | Amazon (Three) -  $50 each  

SkyZone STANDARD(Two)  2 tickets ($60 each ) - $60  each

Stephen Devassy Music Ticket(Two) $60 each 


Ticket prize - $5 Only per ticket.


Prizes will be drawn on May 4th during the Indian Dance Festival where we have Mr. Neeraj Bavlecha, Bollywood Choreographer and Judge of Dance Shows

common:freeFormsBy