IDF 2024 Giveaway

Kerala Association of Colorado is conducting the 24th Indian Dance Festival - Parampara. As part of the Dance Festival, KAOC is also conducting Enter to Win Contest as well.

Prizes

1st Prize (One)

Apple - MacBook Air 15" Laptop - M2 chip - 8GB Memory - 512GB SSD - Midnight - $1,200





2nd Prize(Two)

Air Ticket(One) - $500

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Robot(One) - $500





3rd Prize (Four)

Apple Gift Card(One) - $250

Sun Glasses hut(One) - $250

Sephora Gift Card(One) - $250

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) - $250





Consolation Prize(Seven )

Gift Card - Visa | Walmart | Amazon (Three) - $50 each

SkyZone STANDARD(Two) 2 tickets ($60 each ) - $60 each

Stephen Devassy Music Ticket(Two) $60 each





Ticket prize - $5 Only per ticket.





Prizes will be drawn on May 4th during the Indian Dance Festival where we have Mr. Neeraj Bavlecha, Bollywood Choreographer and Judge of Dance Shows