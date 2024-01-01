IDF 2024 Giveaway

Kerala Association of Colorado is conducting the 24th Indian Dance Festival - Parampara. As part of the Dance Festival, KAOC is also conducting Enter to Win Contest as well.
Prizes
1st Prize (One)
Apple - MacBook Air 15" Laptop - M2 chip - 8GB Memory - 512GB SSD - Midnight - $1,200
2nd Prize(Two)
Air Ticket(One) - $500
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Robot(One) - $500
3rd Prize (Four)
Apple Gift Card(One) - $250
Sun Glasses hut(One) - $250
Sephora Gift Card(One) - $250
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) - $250
Consolation Prize(Seven )
Gift Card - Visa | Walmart | Amazon (Three) - $50 each
SkyZone STANDARD(Two) 2 tickets ($60 each ) - $60 each
Stephen Devassy Music Ticket(Two) $60 each
Ticket prize - $5 Only per ticket.
Prizes will be drawn on May 4th during the Indian Dance Festival where we have Mr. Neeraj Bavlecha, Bollywood Choreographer and Judge of Dance Shows