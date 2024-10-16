Marketing In Care Plan

Services Provided: ● 4 social media posts per week on up to 3 platforms. ● 2 email marketing campaigns via Constant Contact per month. ● Bi-weekly performance reports detailing engagement, follower growth, and audience insights. ● Advanced graphic design services, including custom designs and video editing. ● Access to premium membership benefits, including: ○ Free quarterly consultation for social media strategy. ○ Priority access to all training sessions and workshops. ○ Featured promotion in monthly Ca Care Association emails and newsletters. ○ Listing on Ca Care Association’s member page for higher visibility.