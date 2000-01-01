EmPower Expo

At this Arkansas Advanced Energy Industry and Career Event, professionals, job seekers, and students will experience interactive industry booths, career and educational presentations, and live career coaching and job interviews. The event is being produced by the Arkansas Advanced Energy Foundation in partnership with the Arkansas Apprenticeship Alliance, Arkansas Office of Skills Development, and Greentech Renewables.





Details and sign up here: https://forms.gle/YJd33H2drEfN5P3d9



Contact:

For questions, please reach out to April Ambrose at 501.733.9996 or [email protected].