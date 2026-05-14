Colts Club Gala 2026 Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
1-hour family session. 50 digital images included. Up to 6 family members. Valued at $350.
Starting bid
(3) $25 Vouchers.
Starting bid
(4) Cincinnati Zoo Tickets + (2) Cincinnati Museum Center Tickets. Valued at $200
Starting bid
(4) Grandstand Tickets for Keeneland Fall Meet. Valued at $100
Starting bid
45 minute session for up to 6 people. Up to 25 edited digital images. Valued at $100
Starting bid
(3) Kids Cooking Classes. Valued at $105
Starting bid
IV Hydration Session, (2) Full Body Massages, and 20% off a Year Long Membership. Valued at $550
Starting bid
Choose between any of our 5 World Class
Destinations listed below:
Tuscany, Italy 5 Night Luxury Stay with Daily
Breakfast, One Dinner at the Hotel, a Massage
Treatment and Spa for (2)
Bali Luxury Boutique Resort Deluxe Ocean View 7
Night Stay with Daily Breakfast and a Massage
Service for (2)
Thailand Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort, A
Fairmont Managed Luxury Resort 5 Night Stay With
Daily Breakfast for (2)
Dublin, Ireland 5 Night Stay at Maldron Hotel Kevin
Street with Whiskey Masterclass for (2)
Santorini, Greece, 5 Night Stay at Voca Hotel &
Suites with Daily Breakfast and Iconic Villages Tour
for (2)
Starting bid
2 Night Stay at a Manhattan 4-Star Hotel with King
Bed for (2)
Pre-Show Dinner and Cast Members Meet and Greet
for (2)
Mezzanine Seating to one of the following shows:
Death Becomes Her, & Juliet, Hamilton, The
Outsiders, Aladdin, Chicago, The Lion King and
Wicked or similar for (2)
Broadway Insider Experience for (2)
Starting bid
Your Choice of Entertainment Escape:
The Sphere Las Vegas, Nevada Concert Experience
with a 2-Night Four-Star Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip
for (2)
The Red Rocks Amphitheatre Experience with a
3-Night Stay in Denver, Colorado and Dinner for (2)
Broadway Bound New York Theater Package with
Choice of Broadway Show and Dinner at a Popular
New York City Restaurant with 3-Night Stay for (2)
New Orleans Nights Jazz Experience with a 3-Night
Stay, Jazz Steamboat Lunch, Dinner and a Live Music
Pub Crawl for (2)
The Grand Ole Opry with After Show Guided
Backstage Tour, Dinner at Kayne Prime Steakhouse
and 3-Night Nashville, Tennessee Stay for (2)
Starting bid
5 Night Stay at a Hilton, Center Hotels, Radisson Blu
or similar in Reykjavik for (2)
The Golden Circle & Northern Lights Tours. Explore
Iceland's most famous landmarks on Golden Circle
Direct and search for the Northern Lights for (2)
Blue Lagoon is one of 25 wonders of the world where
the powers of geothermal seawater create
transformational spa journeys for (2)
Reykjavik Grand Excursion. You will get the highlights
of the history and culture of Reykjavik, Iceland's
beautiful capital for (2)
The tours of Iceland and its majestic surroundings
will take place on separate days.
Starting bid
5 days, 4 nights accommodations at one of the following sample resorts: Dreams Vallarta, Dreams Cabo, Dreams Riviera Maya, Dreams Cancun, Dreams Huatulco, Sunscape Puerto Vallarta, Sunscape Cozumel, Sunscape Ixtapa or Dreams Puerto Morelos (Complete hotel list available upon request)
All meals, snacks and beverages, including alcohol
Non-motorized activities
Gratuities and hotel taxes
Starting bid
6 DAYS, 5 NIGHTS ACCOMMODATIONS AT BESSAHOTEL BAIXA OR SIMILAR
ALL ROOM-RELATED TAXES
PORT AND DOURO WINE WALKING TOUR WITH TEN WINE TASTINGS
FREE CONCIERGE RESERVATION SERVICE
Starting bid
4 DAYS, 3 NIGHTS ACCOMMODATIONS AT THE NAPA WINERY INN
ALL ROOM-RELATED TAXES
CHOICE OF EITHER A PRIVATE WINERY TOUR IN A CHAUFFEURED LUXURY SEDAN, WINE TASTING NOT INCLUDED OR A WINE COUNTRY HOT AIR BALLOON RIDE FROM YOUNTVILLE
FREE CONCIERGE RESERVATION SERVICE
Starting bid
VIP Reds Tickets
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