Colts Club Gala 2026 Silent Auction

5 Night Stay at a Hilton, Center Hotels, Radisson Blu

or similar in Reykjavik for (2)





The Golden Circle & Northern Lights Tours. Explore

Iceland's most famous landmarks on Golden Circle

Direct and search for the Northern Lights for (2)





Blue Lagoon is one of 25 wonders of the world where

the powers of geothermal seawater create

transformational spa journeys for (2)





Reykjavik Grand Excursion. You will get the highlights

of the history and culture of Reykjavik, Iceland's

beautiful capital for (2)





The tours of Iceland and its majestic surroundings

will take place on separate days.