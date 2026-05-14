Colts Club

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Colts Club

About this event

Colts Club Gala 2026 Silent Auction

Photography Session w/ Grace Schlonsky item
Photography Session w/ Grace Schlonsky
$175

Starting bid

1-hour family session. 50 digital images included. Up to 6 family members. Valued at $350.

Nothing Bundt Cakes Vouchers item
Nothing Bundt Cakes Vouchers
$25

Starting bid

(3) $25 Vouchers.

4 Cincinnati Zoo Tickets + Museum Tickets item
4 Cincinnati Zoo Tickets + Museum Tickets item
4 Cincinnati Zoo Tickets + Museum Tickets
$100

Starting bid

(4) Cincinnati Zoo Tickets + (2) Cincinnati Museum Center Tickets. Valued at $200

Keeneland Tickets item
Keeneland Tickets
$50

Starting bid

(4) Grandstand Tickets for Keeneland Fall Meet. Valued at $100

Photography Session w/ Kathryn Rayne item
Photography Session w/ Kathryn Rayne
$50

Starting bid

45 minute session for up to 6 people. Up to 25 edited digital images. Valued at $100

Cooking School for Kids item
Cooking School for Kids
$50

Starting bid

(3) Kids Cooking Classes. Valued at $105

IV Hydration + Massages + 20% off Membership item
IV Hydration + Massages + 20% off Membership
$200

Starting bid

IV Hydration Session, (2) Full Body Massages, and 20% off a Year Long Membership. Valued at $550

The World Traveler Package for 2 item
The World Traveler Package for 2 item
The World Traveler Package for 2
$3,500

Starting bid

Choose between any of our 5 World Class

Destinations listed below:


Tuscany, Italy 5 Night Luxury Stay with Daily

Breakfast, One Dinner at the Hotel, a Massage

Treatment and Spa for (2)


Bali Luxury Boutique Resort Deluxe Ocean View 7

Night Stay with Daily Breakfast and a Massage

Service for (2)


Thailand Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort, A

Fairmont Managed Luxury Resort 5 Night Stay With

Daily Breakfast for (2)


Dublin, Ireland 5 Night Stay at Maldron Hotel Kevin

Street with Whiskey Masterclass for (2)


Santorini, Greece, 5 Night Stay at Voca Hotel &

Suites with Daily Breakfast and Iconic Villages Tour

for (2)

Broadway Behind the Scenes in NYC for 2 item
Broadway Behind the Scenes in NYC for 2 item
Broadway Behind the Scenes in NYC for 2
$4,500

Starting bid

2 Night Stay at a Manhattan 4-Star Hotel with King

Bed for (2)


Pre-Show Dinner and Cast Members Meet and Greet

for (2)


Mezzanine Seating to one of the following shows:

Death Becomes Her, & Juliet, Hamilton, The

Outsiders, Aladdin, Chicago, The Lion King and

Wicked or similar for (2)


Broadway Insider Experience for (2)

Electrifying Entertainment Package for 2 item
Electrifying Entertainment Package for 2 item
Electrifying Entertainment Package for 2
$3,500

Starting bid

Your Choice of Entertainment Escape:


The Sphere Las Vegas, Nevada Concert Experience

with a 2-Night Four-Star Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip

for (2)


The Red Rocks Amphitheatre Experience with a

3-Night Stay in Denver, Colorado and Dinner for (2)


Broadway Bound New York Theater Package with

Choice of Broadway Show and Dinner at a Popular

New York City Restaurant with 3-Night Stay for (2)


New Orleans Nights Jazz Experience with a 3-Night

Stay, Jazz Steamboat Lunch, Dinner and a Live Music

Pub Crawl for (2)


The Grand Ole Opry with After Show Guided

Backstage Tour, Dinner at Kayne Prime Steakhouse

and 3-Night Nashville, Tennessee Stay for (2)

Etheral Iceland Trip for 2 item
Etheral Iceland Trip for 2 item
Etheral Iceland Trip for 2
$4,500

Starting bid

5 Night Stay at a Hilton, Center Hotels, Radisson Blu

or similar in Reykjavik for (2)


The Golden Circle & Northern Lights Tours. Explore

Iceland's most famous landmarks on Golden Circle

Direct and search for the Northern Lights for (2)


Blue Lagoon is one of 25 wonders of the world where

the powers of geothermal seawater create

transformational spa journeys for (2)


Reykjavik Grand Excursion. You will get the highlights

of the history and culture of Reykjavik, Iceland's

beautiful capital for (2)


The tours of Iceland and its majestic surroundings

will take place on separate days.

Family All-Inclusive Trip for 4 item
Family All-Inclusive Trip for 4 item
Family All-Inclusive Trip for 4
$2,750

Starting bid

5 days, 4 nights accommodations at one of the following sample resorts: Dreams Vallarta, Dreams Cabo, Dreams Riviera Maya, Dreams Cancun, Dreams Huatulco, Sunscape Puerto Vallarta, Sunscape Cozumel, Sunscape Ixtapa or Dreams Puerto Morelos (Complete hotel list available upon request) 


All meals, snacks and beverages, including alcohol 


Non-motorized activities 


Gratuities and hotel taxes


Porto, Portugal Trip for 2 item
Porto, Portugal Trip for 2 item
Porto, Portugal Trip for 2
$2,500

Starting bid

6 DAYS, 5 NIGHTS ACCOMMODATIONS AT BESSAHOTEL BAIXA OR SIMILAR 


ALL ROOM-RELATED TAXES 


PORT AND DOURO WINE WALKING TOUR WITH TEN WINE TASTINGS 


FREE CONCIERGE RESERVATION SERVICE


Trip to Napa for 2 item
Trip to Napa for 2 item
Trip to Napa for 2
$3,500

Starting bid

4 DAYS, 3 NIGHTS ACCOMMODATIONS AT THE NAPA WINERY INN 


ALL ROOM-RELATED TAXES 


CHOICE OF EITHER A PRIVATE WINERY TOUR IN A CHAUFFEURED LUXURY SEDAN, WINE TASTING NOT INCLUDED OR A WINE COUNTRY HOT AIR BALLOON RIDE FROM YOUNTVILLE 


FREE CONCIERGE RESERVATION SERVICE


Cincinnati Reds Tickets item
Cincinnati Reds Tickets
$200

Starting bid

VIP Reds Tickets

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