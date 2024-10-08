Think Positive Club Sponsorship 2024

Plant the seeds of positivity in your community!
Benefits:
- Recognition on Think Positive Club's "Wall of Gratitude"
- Quarterly "Positivity Pulse" newsletter feature
- Complimentary tickets (2) to a Think Positive event
- Social media shoutout
- Logo placement on event program and social media
Ripple of Positivity Sponsor
$1,000
No expiration
Create a wave of kindness and positivity!
- Co-branded "Positive Story" feature on social media
- Recognition on Think Positive Club's website and email newsletter
- Complimentary tickets (4) to a Think Positive event
- Exclusive access to Think Positive Club's "Positive Insights" report
- Logo placement on:
- Event banner
- Program booklet
- Social media and email promotions
Beacon of Positvity Sponsor
$2,000
No expiration
Option 3: Beacon of Hope ($2,000)
Shine bright as a beacon of hope and positivity!
Benefits:
- Keynote speaking opportunity at a Think Positive event
- Brand visibility on event marketing materials and website
- Social media feature (6 posts) highlighting your commitment to positivity
- Complimentary tickets (6) to a Think Positive event
- Access to event attendee list
- Logo placement on:
- Event banner (premium placement)
- Program booklet (cover page)
- Social media and email promotions
- Event website
