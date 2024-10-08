Think Positive Club

Offered by

Think Positive Club

About the memberships

Think Positive Club Sponsorship 2024

Seed of Positivity Sponsor
$500

No expiration

Plant the seeds of positivity in your community! Benefits: - Recognition on Think Positive Club's "Wall of Gratitude" - Quarterly "Positivity Pulse" newsletter feature - Complimentary tickets (2) to a Think Positive event - Social media shoutout - Logo placement on event program and social media
Ripple of Positivity Sponsor
$1,000

No expiration

Create a wave of kindness and positivity! - Co-branded "Positive Story" feature on social media - Recognition on Think Positive Club's website and email newsletter - Complimentary tickets (4) to a Think Positive event - Exclusive access to Think Positive Club's "Positive Insights" report - Logo placement on: - Event banner - Program booklet - Social media and email promotions
Beacon of Positvity Sponsor
$2,000

No expiration

Option 3: Beacon of Hope ($2,000) Shine bright as a beacon of hope and positivity! Benefits: - Keynote speaking opportunity at a Think Positive event - Brand visibility on event marketing materials and website - Social media feature (6 posts) highlighting your commitment to positivity - Complimentary tickets (6) to a Think Positive event - Access to event attendee list - Logo placement on: - Event banner (premium placement) - Program booklet (cover page) - Social media and email promotions - Event website
Add a donation for Think Positive Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!