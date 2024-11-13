Everlasting Hope Equine Haven and Educational Foundation

Offered by

Everlasting Hope Equine Haven and Educational Foundation

About this shop

Horsey Holiday Cards

Holiday Cards 6 Horse Set item
Holiday Cards 6 Horse Set
$15
"Horse Set"- 6 postcard style cards (1 of each design) *Local pick up only* (MUST ADD $10 FLAT RATE SHIPPING TO HAVE SHIPPED TO YOU) Due to the limited and exclusive nature of these cards, no refunds can be issued. Thank you for understanding!
Flat Rate Shipping
$10
*Without adding shipping, local pick up only* (MUST ADD $10 FLAT RATE SHIPPING TO HAVE SHIPPED TO YOU) Due to the limited and exclusive nature of these cards, no refunds can be issued. Thank you for understanding!
Add a donation for Everlasting Hope Equine Haven and Educational Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!