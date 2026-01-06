Community Outreach and Labor Training of Central Ohio, Inc

Hosted by

Community Outreach and Labor Training of Central Ohio, Inc

67th Annual George Meany Awards Dinner

1630 Schrock Rd

Columbus, OH 43229, USA

Single Ticket
$125

Single seat, indicate meat or veggie entree.

Couple's Ticket
$240

Two seats, indicate meat or veggie entrees.

Half Table (4 Seats)
$400

Four seats, indicate meat or veggie entrees.

Full Table (8 Seats)
$800

Eight seats, indicate meat or veggie entrees.

1/4 Page Ad (2.5" W x 4.0" H)
$100

Please submit all ads to Jamie Shumaker ([email protected]) by 3/12. Ads should be 300dpi and saved as .jpg or .pdf.

1/2 Page Ad (5.0" W x 4.0" H)
$300

Please submit all ads to Jamie Shumaker ([email protected]) by 3/12. Ads should be 300dpi and saved as .jpg or .pdf.

Full Page Ad
$600

Please submit all ads to Jamie Shumaker ([email protected]) by 3/12. Ads should be 300dpi and saved as .jpg or .pdf.

Patron
$10

Include Name for Program

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