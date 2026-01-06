67th Annual George Meany Awards Dinner

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Single seat, indicate meat or veggie entree.
Two seats, indicate meat or veggie entrees.
Four seats, indicate meat or veggie entrees.
Eight seats, indicate meat or veggie entrees.
Please submit all ads to Jamie Shumaker ([email protected]) by 3/12. Ads should be 300dpi and saved as .jpg or .pdf.
Please submit all ads to Jamie Shumaker ([email protected]) by 3/12. Ads should be 300dpi and saved as .jpg or .pdf.
Please submit all ads to Jamie Shumaker ([email protected]) by 3/12. Ads should be 300dpi and saved as .jpg or .pdf.
Include Name for Program
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