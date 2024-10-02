Goodcity Creatives Community Development Corp

Goodcity Creatives Community Development Corp

Goodcity Creatives 💖 Heart for Arts (Patron) Memberships

Artist's Friend
$250

For the individual who wants to encourage creatives & engage in creativity. You'll receive a “Heart for Arts” card with Member name & level benefits that include: - Complimentary access for one to our annual “Sweet Gestures” gesture drawing even - Semi-Annual Digital Newsletter to email on file with upcoming events. - Early sign-ups & discounts for upcoming art learning opportunities. - Inclusion of work in the annual exhibition, if desited (location & date may vary).
Patron's Heart
$500

For the true Patron at heart - encourage creatives & support the arts in your community. You'll receive the same as the above "Artist's Friend Membership," except for inclusion in the annual exhibition, and enjoy a few additional benefits. If desired, your name will be added to the list of supporters on our website. These include: - Invitation and one discounted ticket to our “Create Together” event. - 1 branded t-shirt. - Your name on our website (if desired).
Community Builder
$750

Be a builder and a maker as an individual, business, or organization who supports the artists in your community. Includes: - “Community Builder” card with Member name & level benefits. - Complimentary access for two to our annual “Sweet Gestures” event. - Semi-Annual Digital Newsletter to email on file with upcoming events. - Name on our website and in the Sweet Gestures program (if desired). *Please consider mailing a check at this level or above. Thank you.
Champion of the People
$1,000

Champion the arts & the success of emerging creatives in your community by joining at this level. Includes: - “Heart for Arts” Card with Champion rank, member name & level benefits. - Quarterly digital newsletter for up to four emails. - Early access to upcoming opportunities & 2 complimentary tickets to any event. - Complimentary access for up to four at our annual “Sweet Gestures” event. - An invitation to our “Create Together” event. - Name on our website, in the Sweet Gestures program, and on signage (if desired). *Please consider mailing a check at this level or for any donation above this amount. Thank you.
