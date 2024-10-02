Goodcity Creatives 💖 Heart for Arts (Patron) Memberships

Champion the arts & the success of emerging creatives in your community by joining at this level. Includes: - “Heart for Arts” Card with Champion rank, member name & level benefits. - Quarterly digital newsletter for up to four emails. - Early access to upcoming opportunities & 2 complimentary tickets to any event. - Complimentary access for up to four at our annual “Sweet Gestures” event. - An invitation to our “Create Together” event. - Name on our website, in the Sweet Gestures program, and on signage (if desired). *Please consider mailing a check at this level or for any donation above this amount. Thank you.

Champion the arts & the success of emerging creatives in your community by joining at this level. Includes: - “Heart for Arts” Card with Champion rank, member name & level benefits. - Quarterly digital newsletter for up to four emails. - Early access to upcoming opportunities & 2 complimentary tickets to any event. - Complimentary access for up to four at our annual “Sweet Gestures” event. - An invitation to our “Create Together” event. - Name on our website, in the Sweet Gestures program, and on signage (if desired). *Please consider mailing a check at this level or for any donation above this amount. Thank you.

More details...