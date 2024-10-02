Goodcity Creatives 💖 Heart for Arts (Patron) Memberships
Artist's Friend
$250
Renews yearly on: January 1
For the individual who wants to encourage creatives & engage in creativity. You'll receive a “Heart for Arts” card with Member name & level benefits that include:
- Complimentary access for one to our annual “Sweet Gestures” gesture drawing even
- Semi-Annual Digital Newsletter to email on file with upcoming events.
- Early sign-ups & discounts for upcoming art learning opportunities.
- Inclusion of work in the annual exhibition, if desited (location & date may vary).
Patron's Heart
$500
Renews yearly on: January 1
For the true Patron at heart - encourage creatives & support the arts in your community. You'll receive the same as the above "Artist's Friend Membership," except for inclusion in the annual exhibition, and enjoy a few additional benefits. If desired, your name will be added to the list of supporters on our website. These include:
- Invitation and one discounted ticket to our “Create Together” event.
- 1 branded t-shirt.
- Your name on our website (if desired).
Community Builder
$750
Renews yearly on: January 1
Be a builder and a maker as an individual, business, or organization who supports the artists in your community. Includes:
- “Community Builder” card with Member name & level benefits.
- Complimentary access for two to our annual “Sweet Gestures” event.
- Semi-Annual Digital Newsletter to email on file with upcoming events.
- Name on our website and in the Sweet Gestures program (if desired).
*Please consider mailing a check at this level or above. Thank you.
Champion of the People
$1,000
Renews yearly on: January 1
Champion the arts & the success of emerging creatives
in your community by joining at this level. Includes:
- “Heart for Arts” Card with Champion rank, member name & level benefits.
- Quarterly digital newsletter for up to four emails.
- Early access to upcoming opportunities & 2 complimentary tickets to any event.
- Complimentary access for up to four at our annual “Sweet Gestures” event.
- An invitation to our “Create Together” event.
- Name on our website, in the Sweet Gestures program, and on signage (if desired).
*Please consider mailing a check at this level or for any donation above this amount. Thank you.
