NW Crushers Fastpitch Team Sponsorship

Gold Sponsor: $750 - Selecting in this plan will allow you to have your business logo displayed largely on the team banner at all of your chosen teams tournaments. This amount is the average cost to play one tournament - your logo will be displayed on our game schedule that is shared displaying your sponsorship for that tournament. You will also have your company logo displayed on our NW Crushers Fastpitch Website, as well as a shout-out via social media from the softball team and provided a plaque to display within your business. You will also have your logo displayed during our live streams (14U only). During Nationals, we had over 500 people viewing our live streams.
Gold Sponsor: $750 - Selecting in this plan will allow you to have your business logo displayed largely on the team banner at all of your chosen teams tournaments. This amount is the average cost to play one tournament - your logo will be displayed on our game schedule that is shared displaying your sponsorship for that tournament. You will also have your company logo displayed on our NW Crushers Fastpitch Website, as well as a shout-out via social media from the softball team and provided a plaque to display within your business. You will also have your logo displayed during our live streams (14U only). During Nationals, we had over 500 people viewing our live streams.
SILVER Sponsor
$500
Valid for one year
Silver Sponsor: $500 - Selecting this plan will allow you to have your business logo displayed regularly on the team banner at all of your chosen teams tournaments. Also, your business logo will be displayed on our Facebook Page and website.
Silver Sponsor: $500 - Selecting this plan will allow you to have your business logo displayed regularly on the team banner at all of your chosen teams tournaments. Also, your business logo will be displayed on our Facebook Page and website.
BRONZE Sponsor
$250
Valid for one year
Bronze Sponsor: $250 - Selecting this plan will allow you to have your company logo displayed on our NW Crushers Fastpitch Facebook Page as well as our website.
Bronze Sponsor: $250 - Selecting this plan will allow you to have your company logo displayed on our NW Crushers Fastpitch Facebook Page as well as our website.
Honorable Mention
$100
No expiration
Honorable Mention: Receive a thank you from the select softball team!
Honorable Mention: Receive a thank you from the select softball team!
Add a donation for NW Crushers Fastpitch
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!