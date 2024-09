Joinus for the 63rd Annual Gala presented by the Puerto Rican Day Parade Inc.!This elegant event will be held on Friday, September 13, 2024, from 7 PM - 12 AM at the Royal Manor, 454 Midland Ave, Garfield, NJ 07026. Enjoy cocktail hour from 7 PM - 8 PM, an OPEN BAR ALL NIGHT, dinner, and live entertainment.