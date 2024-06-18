Teens & Screens 2024

-“Presented by” branding on all language and materials (only one Presenting available)
-15 tickets, 3 panel seats
-Reserved 2 Tables, parking for 5 cars
-Listed on webpage, signage at event, in program, and invitee lanyard
-Highlighted in invitation to guests
-Waived speaking fee for a 1 hour talk from Dr. Uhls
-All benefits listed in lower tiers
Transformation
$25,000
-10 tickets, 1 panel seat
-Reserved 1 table
-Included in Summit Learnings presentation/brainstorm call
-All benefits listed in lower tiers
Representation
$15,000
-5 tickets, reserved one half of table
-Included logo in event program and app
-Included in Summit Learnings presentation/brainstorm call
-All benefits listed in lower tiers
Inclusion
$10,000
-3 tickets
-Included in invitation to guests
-Social media shoutout
-All benefits listed in lower tier
Authenticity
$5,000
-1 ticket
-Listed on webpage and signage at event
-Thank you in newsletter
