A vibrant poster advertises "Glow Gold at the Luminarium" with a central image of a colorful geometric sculpture, surrounded by smaller photos of children playing with LEGOs, an outdoor structure, and a crowd, all set against a dark blue background with LEGO bricks in the foreground.
Sammy's Superheroes Foundation

Hosted by

Sammy's Superheroes Foundation

About this event

Glow Gold 2026

345 Riverfront Dr

Omaha, NE 68102, USA

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Includes logo on all sponsor signage, social media shout-out and entry to the event. Please RSVP to [email protected].

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Includes logo on all sponsor signage, social media shout-out and entry to the event. Please RSVP to [email protected].

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Includes logo on event signage.

Honored Family Registration
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Please RSVP here (includes entry to the event for your immediate family). Email [email protected] with your child's photo so we can feature at the event.

Add a donation for Sammy's Superheroes Foundation

$

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