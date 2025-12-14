Leadoff Dinner with Doc Gooden

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the speaking engagement, silent auction, and dinner with WV Baseball
Access to Doc Gooden autograph session, reserved dinner seating, dinner, silent auction and speaking engagement
Photo with Doc Gooden; plus access to Doc Gooden autograph session, reserved dinner seating, dinner, silent auction and speaking engagement
TABLE FOR 6!
Photo with Doc Gooden; plus access to Doc Gooden autograph session, reserved dinner seating, dinner, silent auction and speaking engagement
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!